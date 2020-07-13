Wood Works 2020-2021 exhibition curator

An international open call is being held to select a curatorial team for a major €50,000 exhibition of innovative timber architecture in Ireland and Estonia [Deadline: 28 August 2020]

The two-stage competition invites architects, writers and academics to propose an ‘engaging, immersive and content rich’ exhibition exploring the potential of wood in architecture to address emerging societal, technological and environmental challenges, needs and opportunities.

The exhibition – supported by the Estonian Association of Architects, Estonian Centre for Architecture and Irish Architecture Foundation – will debut in March 2021 inside the Grafton-designed Solstice Arts Centre near Dublin before relocating to Tallinn later in the year. The winning curatorial team will select five architects to create between five and 10 installations for the travelling 100m² show.

According to the brief: ‘We seek proposals from architects and professionals in architecture and design disciplines, including writers, critics and academics that are interested in exploring editorial and curatorial work in making architecture. We are excited by the unconventional, experimental, contextually rich and culturally engaged.

‘The proposed concepts must address topics relevant to Estonia and Ireland in the field of wood in architecture. Proposals should consider the viewer, the participant, the public and the potential experiential nature of exhibitions. Proposals should support innovative research to foster new kinds of intellectual and practical exchange that spark dialogue in the profession and amongst the public and specifically advancing the theme of using a natural resource like wood in building the infrastructure to support contemporary society and the natural environment.’

Wood Works is a major international collaborative exhibition which aims to raise the profile of architectural innovation within Ireland and Estonia while also drawing attention to the revolutionary potential of timber to address a range of emerging challenges around the world.

The two-stage competition will select a curatorial team to oversee the €50,000 exhibition and select architects to create a series of showcase installations which will travel between the two countries. The curators will also devise a publication and host two Covid-19-compliant workshops.

Applications may be in English or Estonian and should include team CVs, an overall theme, a concept for the workshops and publication, a price quotation relative to the budgeted €10,000 curatorial fee, and a digitally-signed letter of commitment to the show.

Judges will include Raul Järg, chair of Estonian Centre for Architecture; Nathalie Weadick, director of the Irish Architecture Foundation; Merritt Bucholz, professor at the School of Architecture University of Limerick; Veronika-Valk Siska, advisor on architecture and design to the Ministry of Culture in Estonia; Ott Kadarik, partner and architect at Kadarik Tüür Arhitektid; and Ciaran O’Connor, president of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland.

Shortlisted curatorial teams will be announced on 3 September and invited to present their concepts at interview. The overall winners will be announced later in September.

The deadline for submissions is 12pm in Eire or 2pm in Estonia on 28 August

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Kadri Laar

Estonian Association of Architects

Email:

Tel: +372 52 36 139