Winners in London Marathon 18-mile marker contest revealed

A trio of Part 1 graduates has won the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust’s contest to design an 18-mile marker for this year’s London Marathon

Ayanna Blair-Ford, Shreeya Radia and Quincy Haynes were named overall winners of the competition with their Because of Stephen we can proposal. The design features brightly coloured plaques with quotes from young people describing the personal impact that Stephen Lawrence’s life and legacy has had on them.

Open to UK-based Part 1 students and recent graduates only, the two-stage competition sought ‘bold and innovative’ proposals for a £10,000 installation on the Isle of Dogs marking the distance travelled by runners of the annual 40,000-strong long-distance race.

The project, supported by London Marathon Events and Arena Group, will create a landmark gateway signposting the route’s 18th mile and celebrating the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence, who was 18 when he was murdered in 1993. Its installation will take place on the inaugural national Stephen Lawrence Day, which will be held on 22 April, six days before this year’s marathon.

Haynes said: ‘We wanted our design to acknowledge the tragedy of Stephen’s death, but also to celebrate his legacy and the work of the Trust. We are incredibly excited to see it built and hope that it will motivate runners as they reach one of the toughest miles of the Marathon.’

Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust chief executive Sonia Watson said: ‘We have been amazed and delighted by the talent and creativity of all those who entered the competition. It has shown the incredible impact of Stephen’s life and legacy in inspiring a new generation. I am sure that the marker will both inspire those running the marathon and be a powerful message to everyone who sees it about what we can all achieve.’

London Marathon Events event director Hugh Brasher said: ‘We are proud to support the work of the Trust and to celebrate Stephen’s life and legacy with this 18-mile marker at the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon. The design is truly inspiring and we look forward to showcasing it to the world on Race Day on 28 April.’

Stephen Lawrence had aspirations to become an architect and was a talented runner who competed in the 1988 Mini London Marathon and was a member of Cambridge Harriers running club.

The competition was open to teams of up to four Part 1 students or graduates from UK universities. Entries were judged by a panel including the trust’s founder, Doreen Lawrence.

Interested teams were invited to submit conceptual proposals for an easy-to-assemble 18-mile marker using sustainable and weatherproof materials. Ten shortlisted teams were then invited to further develop their proposals with a specialist manufacturer before the selection of the overall winners.

The three winners all work as Part 1 architectural assistants at different London-based studios: Blair-Ford at 59 Productions, Radia at ColladoCollins, and Haynes at RCKa.