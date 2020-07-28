William Sutton Prize 2020

Clarion Housing Group has again launched an ideas contest for radical concepts to transform the lives of social housing residents, featuring two prizes of £20,000 each [Deadline: 30 September 2020]

The competition, now in its third year, seeks ‘groundbreaking’ proposals that could make a positive social impact on an existing community. It is open to English organisations and all UK individuals aged over 18.

The two awards – the William Sutton Prize for Social Innovation and William Sutton Prize for Placemaking and Affordable Housing Design – are named after Clarion Housing Group’s founder, a Victorian entrepreneur who bequeathed his fortune to providing public housing.

Last year’s award was won by emerging practice Jas Bhalla Architects (pictured) – founded by former KPF and Adjaye Associates employee Jas Bhalla in November 2017 – which received £20,000 for its proposal to transform nine main roads in outer London into dense, urban streets.

Bhalla said: ‘As a young practice, winning The William Sutton Prize has been a significant boost to our profile and our growing portfolio. Since last November, we have held a number of (largely virtual) discussions with senior policy officers at several London Boroughs, many of whom have got in touch directly to learn more about our research and emerging proposals.

‘These conversations been a great way of refining the Radial Routes project and discussing how aspects of our work might be reflected in Local Plans across London. As the government announces a further roll out of controversial permitted development rights as a solution to our acute housing shortage, now more than ever we need innovative ideas to demonstrate why proactive planning and placemaking is key to increasing the quantum and quality of affordable housing.’

Clarion’s chief executive Clare Miller said: ‘While the coronavirus outbreak has seen our lives change in ways we could never have imagined, there have been some positive outcomes, as it has brought communities closer together and encouraged organisations to find creative solutions to challenges faced.

‘We hope to see some of these amongst the entries for this year’s William Sutton Prize and look forward to continuing our support for talented and passionate architects, designers and social entrepreneurs.’

Clarion Housing Group formed four years ago following a merger of Circle Housing Group and Affinity Sutton, which was founded after Sutton’s death in 1900. The housing association is today the largest in the UK, managing 125,000 homes across 170 local authorities.

Sutton was born in the City of London in 1833 and created Sutton Carriers, the country’s first door-to-door parcel service. He bequeathed his entire fortune to a range of charitable projects including providing much-needed public housing across the capital.

The two awards celebrate excellence in social entrepreneurship and social housing design. The first prize focuses on concepts, services or products intended to make a positive social impact on a community while the second seeks a ‘groundbreaking’ concept for the benefit of social housing residents or a mixed-tenure community.

This year’s awards were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the organisers are keen to see submissions which reflect the many ‘efforts nationwide to use innovative approaches to generate social impact’ which emerged during this challenging time.

Judges include Miller, Academy of Urbanism director Biljana Savic, Social Enterprise UK chief executive Peter Holbrook, and Peter Fortune, Clarion Housing Association Board member and deputy leader of the London Borough of Bromley. The winners of each category will receive £20,000 to further develop their concept or idea that will benefit a community.

The deadline for applications midday, 30 September.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information