Warming Huts 2021, Winnipeg

The Forks Foundation has once again launched its annual international contest for a series of $16,500 (CAN) outdoor art installations in Winnipeg, Canada [Deadline: 6 October 2020]

Open to all architects, landscape architects, designers and students – the open anonymous and free-to-enter competition seeks ‘creative and poetic’ proposals for temporary winter warming huts or art installations suitable for the Manitoba city’s cold winter.

The top three teams will see their designs constructed on prefabricated skids and anchored on ice at the meeting of the Red River and Assiniboine River along the Red River Mutual Trail in an area known as the Forks early next year.

According to the brief: ‘Three teams will be selected as winners of the WARMING HUTS COMPETITION: Arts + Architecture Competition on Ice from submissions of designs for a warming hut or art installation. Winning entries will be placed along the River Trail located on the Assiniboine and Red rivers in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

‘A jury will select the winning designs based on their creativity in use of materials, providing shelter, poetics of assembly and form, integration with the landscape, and ease of construction. This call for entries is open to all architects, students of architecture, landscape architects, interior designers, artists and industrial designers who have a proven portfolio of design work. It is the intention of this competition to foster and encourage the formation of multi-disciplinary teams.’

Winnipeg – which means ‘muddy water’ in Cree – has been an important trading centre for thousands of years and is often referred to as the ‘Gateway to the West’ due to its many railroad connections.

Formerly an ancient meeting place, the Forks is today an important tourist destination receiving four million visitors every year. When frozen over in the winter, the nearby river is also used as an alternative route into downtown Winnipeg by commuters on bikes, skates and skis.

Founded 13 years ago, the Forks Foundation is a local charity working to promote heritage, culture, arts, recreation and other activities in the 5.5ha waterfront area which is close to the Winnipeg Railway Museum and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The annual free-to-enter competition – launched in 2009 and supported by Peter Hargreaves of local firm Sputnik Architecture – aims to transform the frozen river surface next to the 6,000 years old meeting place into a new architectural focal point for the city.

Previous winners included an installation called Stackhouse by London sculptor Anish Kapoor, Open Border by Joyce de Grauw and Paul van der Berg from Rotterdam and UK-based OS31, whose pop-up restaurant hosted Winnipeg’s RAW:Almond outdoor fine-dining festival.

RAW:Almond pavilion by OS31 Source: Image by Emily Patrician RAW:Almond pavilion by OS31

Proposals are encouraged to consider solar radiation, wind chill, and the constantly shifting landscape of the snow-covered river where the ice can thicken to one metre deep.

Participating multidisciplinary teams must possess a ‘proven portfolio of design work’ and include an artist and a member of a recognised architectural association.

Digital submissions should include four A4 pages of team information and two A3 boards outlining the conceptual proposal. Three winning teams – set to be announced on 12 November – will receive $3,500 and be invited to develop technical drawings for the construction process.

A budget of $7,500 is available for materials; $4,000 for labour costs; and $1,500 for construction management which will be arranged by the Forks Foundation. A further $1,000 is available for each team’s accommodation expenses and $2,500 for airfares.

The jury will select the winning designs based on their creativity in use of materials, providing shelter, poetics of assembly and form, integration with the landscape, and ease of construction.

Results are set to be announced in early November, with winning designs invited to start pre-construction in November and install their work at the end of January. The Forks Renewal Corporation will provide a construction team and project manager for each structure.

The deadline for submissions is 2pm local time (CST) on 6 October.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Tel: 01 - 204 415 3906

Email: