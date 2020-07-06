Victoria Park, Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Council is recruiting a design team for a major £2.4 million revamp of Victoria Park in Portsmouth [Deadline: 3 August 2020]

The team selected for the estimated £175,000 contract will design and deliver an ambitious restoration of the 3.5-hectare park and its original Grade II-listed features including a centenary fountain, several monuments and a historic flagpole.

The project, which has received round-one support from the National Heritage Lottery Fund and is planned to complete in 2023, will reinstate a large open space in the centre of the park, plant new trees, create a new performance space on the site of a former bandstand, and deliver a new hub with education spaces and toilets.

According to the brief: ‘Victoria Park was Portsmouth’s first public park, designed by the renowned landscape designer Alexander McKenzie. It is a fine example of a Victorian public park and contains grand monuments to international naval events, a central tree-lined avenue, monumental fountain and lodge.

‘The project will restore McKenzie’s original design by repairing historic features, removing insensitive modern additions, and restoring the performance space. New public toilets and space to support our education and volunteering programmes will be provided.’

Portsmouth is historic port city – home to a major university and naval base – and has a population of 205,400 with a greater density than that of London. Victoria Park is the pre-eminent public green space within the settlement and is located immediately next to the main train station and guildhall.

The latest competition comes just a month after finalists in a Portsmouth housing ideas competition – focussing on nearby Leamington House and Horatio House – outlined a range of options to ensure social housing is prioritised following the Grenfell fire.

In December last year, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios won a contest to design a £60 million landmark building for the University of Portsmouth overlooking Victoria Park. The AJ100 practice was chosen ahead of AHMM, Nicholas Hare Architects, Hawkins\Brown and Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners to win the RIBA-organised competition.

The latest project will deliver ‘more obvious and inviting entrances’ to Victoria Park while also improving wildlife habitats and wildflower areas. Key infrastructure such as fencing, paths, benches, play spaces, planting, interpretation and landscaping will also be improved.

The team selected for the latest Victoria Park regeneration project will receive around £75,000 to develop the scheme from RIBA Stage 1-to-3 and completed a second-round application to the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

If approved at funding and planning stages, the design team will then receive approximately £100,000 more to deliver the project from RIBA Stage 4-to-6. Bids for the contract will be evaluated 80 per cent on quality and 20 per cent on cost.

The winning team will be expected to feature a landscape architect, architect, structural engineer, mechanical and electrical engineer, principal designer, quantity surveyor and other specialist consultants.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 3 August.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Portsmouth City Council

Procurement Service

Floor 5 Core ¾

Civic Office

Guildhall Square

Portsmouth

PO1 2AL

Email:

Tel: +44 2392688235