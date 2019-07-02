TfL launches new four-year framework

The maximum four-year framework is divided into six lots and 62 sub-lots including multidisciplinary engineering services, transport architecture, non-transport architecture, commercial architecture support and urban design.

Architects selected for the lots will have the opportunity to work on a range of new builds, extensions and refurbishments covering both station buildings and other facilities such as offices, control centres, support areas, kiosks, and retail.

In its brief, TfL says the framework will be used ‘to procure engineering consultancy services for TfL, the Greater London Authority, and all 32 London borough councils and the City of London.

‘This framework, is part of a suite of TfL professional services frameworks and TfL’s primary means of accessing engineering, planning and project management support and expertise from the external supply chain. The key strategic objectives of the new suite of frameworks includes higher quality service provision, reduced costs and greater value for money.’

TfL is a local government body – chaired by the mayor of London – with responsibility for the capital’s principal road and rail networks including London Underground, London Overground, and Docklands Light Railway. It has a £11.5 billion annual budget.

Earlier this year it launched an open ideas contest for new approaches to retail across its 2,000-unit estate, encouraging ‘market innovators’ to introduce new retail solutions to the network.

Major TfL projects underway include the peninsularisation of Old Street Roundabout (pictured) by WSP and Weston Williamson + Partners.

The latest framework will cover a range of upgrade projects over the coming three-to-four years. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on technical score and 40 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, 26 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Shaheen Lodhi

Transport for London

55 Broadway

London

SW1H 0BD

Email: psfw2@tfl.gov.uk