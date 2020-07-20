Saratov City Centre masterplans, Russia

Strelka KB has announced an international contest to re-masterplan five key sites in the centre of Saratov, south east Russia

The three-stage competition – backed by DOM.RF Foundation and the Government of the Saratov Region – seeks proposals to deliver new housing, commercial and recreational facilities within the historic trading and port city.

Competition sites include the disused 241-hectare Saratov-Central Airport which will become a new business and social hub; a 95-hectare former Soviet parkland; the 36-hectare Glebuchev Ravine; a 274-hectare ‘Green Island’ in the River Volga; and a 42-hectare beach on Pokrovsky Sands Island.

Strelka KB chief executive Denis Leontiev said: ‘The competition’s goal is to choose a concept that can offer options for the use of this territory while accounting for the necessary environmental rehabilitation of green spaces and allowing for the creation of an exemplary residential district on the territory of the former airport.

‘The competition will determine the approaches to the development of these sites for the years to come. The project is also important for the historical centre, as the development of new territories will help reduce the usage load on the city’s historical centre.’

Located around 736km southeast of Moscow, Saratov is a historic port and trading city situated on the banks of the River Volga. Formerly a major centre for manufacturing military aircraft, the settlement was officially closed to outsiders until the fall of the Soviet Union.

The latest competition is open to teams of architects, landscape architects, and urban planners and focusses on five sites representing around 688-hectare of land in total. Key aims include establishing Saratov as the economic centre of the wider Volga region, creating new facilities to attract younger residents, and building on the city’s merchant heritage.

The sites include a former airport which closed in 2019, a sandy island created during the 1960s and used as a support for the Saratov Bridge, a green island formerly used for oil production and now home to several yachting clubs, a soviet-era ‘Victory Park’ featuring military displays, and a natural gorge in the city centre.

Judges will include West 8 co-founder Adriaan Gueze; Ingo Kanehl, managing director of ASTOC; Nikolai Shumakov, president of the Union of Architects of Russia; and local historian Igor Sorokin. Submissions may be in English or Russian.

The application deadline is 3 September.

