Sandbanks Pavilion, Bournemouth

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council is seeking a design team for a ‘landmark’ new £3 million-to-£3.5 million beach pavilion in Sandbanks [Deadline: 26 August 2020]

The multi-disciplinary team selected for the estimated £50,000 will carry out a feasibility study and draw up high-level concepts to replace the waterfront 1928 bathing pavilion which the council argues has reached the end of its useable life.

The project will replace the U-shaped Sandbanks Pavilion with a new two-storey building occupying the pavilion’s current footprint and featuring new beach huts and community spaces. The feasibility study will consider three separate approaches and evaluate both traditional and contemporary design approaches.

According to the brief: ‘BCP Council is seeking to appoint a suitably experienced consultant who will provide and manage a multi-disciplinary professional design team to consider the most appropriate long term, cost effective solution for the Sandbanks Pavilion building.

‘This appointment will include a review of site information / surveys, identification of any additional surveys required and the undertaking of three high level design proposals as detailed below. The local authority, subject to approval of these outputs, reserves the right to issue the next phase of work considering one of these options in more detail to produce an outline design, high level costings with planning authority feedback.’

Sandbanks is a small 1km2 peninsula located around 6.5km west of Bournemouth town centre at the mouth of Poole Harbour. The popular residential district features a marina and a large beach where the pavilion is situated.

Recent condition surveys suggest the Sandbanks Pavilion requires significant replacement of its structural concrete elements. The latest commission seeks a design team to explore options for a new building with an extended lifespan of around 60 years.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Applicants must have an annual average turnover of at least £100,000 and hold £10 million of employer’s liability insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, and £5 million of professional indemnity insurance.

The deadline for applications is 26 August.

