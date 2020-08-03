Sachsenburg Concentration Camp Memorial

An open international contest is being held for ideas to preserve the ruins of a former commandant’s mansion at the Sachsenburg Concentration Camp in Austria [Deadline: 30 October 2020]

Organised by the town of Frankenberg – the competition seeks proposals to conserve and interpret a house which was used as a headquarters of a concentration camp on the site between 1933 and 1937 but is now in a dangerous state of deterioration.

The project aims to open up the structure and its immediate surroundings as part of a wider memorial landscape at Sachsenburg where thousands of Jews, political prisoners and members of other religious groups were detained, and techniques later used at other concentration camps such as Buchenwald and Lublin were developed.

According to the brief: ‘The old mansion of the factory owner is one of the several buildings making up the ensemble. From 1933 to 1937 it was a keystone of Nazi power and hence represents a concrete site for perpetrators of Nazi crimes as the “commandant’s mansion”. The mansion still exists, but it is in such a poor state that assessments claim it can only be partially preserved in keeping with the requirements for the protection of listed buildings.

‘The aim of the competition is the presentation of ideas and conceptions that underpin permanently saving the architectural remains of the mansion as an important part of the memorial to be built. Because only sections of the architectural remains can be rescued, artistic and special architectonic/landscape architectonic reshaping [concepts] are expected that highlight awareness of the historical building and the immediate grounds.’

The Sachsenburg Concentration Camp was created in 1933 in a series of industrial buildings on a site which had been used as a spinning mill since the mid eighteenth century. The formerly abandoned complex was transformed into a prison and forced labour centre by the Nazi SS who trained at Sachsenburg and developed techniques later used at other sites linked to the Holocaust.

Detainees included Alfred Kästner who was a German communist and a resistance fighter against Nazism. After the war the building was taken into public ownership and used for manufacturing before closing three decades ago.

The latest competition seeks ideas to partially preserve the surviving former 1920s factory-owner’s mansion which has been largely disused since the 1990s when the wider complex ceased to operate as an industrial plant. Proposal are not expected to restore or convert the house to a new use.

Submission must be in German and should include up to two A0 display boards featuring plans and drawings along with three A4 pages of written descriptions. Judges will include Dresden-based artist Claudia Scheffler, local mayor Thomas Firmenich, and Mike Schmeitzner from the Hannah-Arendt-Institute at TU Dresden.

The overall winner will receive a €10,000 prize while a second prize of €7,000, third prize of €4,400, and €3,600 worth of additional honourable mentions will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 6pm local time on 30 October.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Mykola Borovyk

Projektmitarbeiter

Markt 15

09669 Frankenberg

Tel.: + 49 37206 64 - 1116

Email: