RIBA launches competition for Somerville College dining hall, Oxford

The RIBA-launched contest will select a multidisciplinary design team to upgrade the acoustic, lighting and ventilation systems within the Edmund Fisher-designed 1913 complex.

The £400,000 project aims to transform the historic room which suffers from ‘oppressive acoustics, crude lighting and inadequate ventilation’. Five shortlisted teams will each receive £6,000 to participate in the contest’s design phase.

Somerville was founded in 1879 to provide women-only higher education but has admitted men for more than 30 years. Recently completed projects include a new £8.5 million accommodation block by Níall McLaughlin Architects.

College principal Janet Royall said: ‘When our hall was opened in 1913, there were only 120 brilliant young women studying here. The magnificent proportions of the building were a testament to our ambition to take our place amongst the great – and male-only – colleges of Oxford. Today, that ambition has been realised.

‘Somerville is home to a diverse community of around 630 students, joined by academics and support staff, for whom this space remains an integral, daily part of college life. This brings with it new challenges. We are looking for an imaginative proposal that will help us to meet the needs of the 21st century; enhancing the hall’s dignity and beauty while creating a space which can be used and enjoyed by all.’

Somerville is a constituent college of the University of Oxford and located in the north of the city close to the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, which features new buildings by Hawkins\Brown, Herzog & de Meuron and Rafael Vinoly Architects.

Former Somerville students include Margaret Thatcher, Indira Gandhi, Iris Murdoch, and Vera Brittain. The campus includes several iconic Modernist structures by Arup Associates including the Grade II-listed Wolfson Building accommodation block.

The latest project will upgrade the 21m x 11m Edwardian Baroque dining hall, which needs an upgrade due to lighting, ventilation and acoustic constraints. Problems include overheating and difficulty hearing conversations. The competition seeks a solution which ‘will allow visitors to fully appreciate the hall’s architecture and history’.

Interested teams must submit an expression of interest featuring no more than 19 A4 pages. Five shortlisted teams will be invited to draw up concepts in April and submit their proposals by early June. An overall winner will be announced in July.

The evaluation panel will include Níall McLaughlin of Niall McLaughlin Architects; Michael Whitcroft, acoustician at Hoare Lea; the college’s treasurer and domestic bursar Andrew Parker; and Richard Todd, partner at Bidwells.

The deadline for applications is 2pm on 16 March.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

RIBA Competitions

No 1 Aire Street

Leeds

LS1 4PR

Tel: 0113 203 1490

Email: