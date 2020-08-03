Pula brownfield regeneration, Croatia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBR) is seeking a design team to create a brownfield regeneration strategy for the historic settlement of Pula in Croatia [Deadline: 4 September 2020]

The team selected for the estimated €350,000 commission will create a ‘clear, evidence-based strategy’ to help the City of Pula select surplus sites for sustainable redevelopment while addressing key local economic, social and environmental challenges.

The project aims to unlock brownfield regeneration opportunities across the port town which was once a major focus of ship building but now features large areas of post-industrial landscape which could be repurposed to meet the rapidly growing tourism sector and other emerging industries in Croatia.

According to the brief: ‘A combination of factors have delivered Pula to a crossroads in its cultural and economic history. The closure of the majority of shipyards has led to the loss of jobs and the concomitant departure of many citizens – while the physical artefacts of the ship building industry remain present and visible in the city. On the other hand, the growth of the Croatian tourism industry – and economic changes in Italy and Slovenia – present new opportunities.

‘The City of Pula administration has formulated an outline vision for the benefits that may be associated with successful development of key sites in and close to the city. However, further analysis is required to establish the optimal route to development of the sites, taking into account the unique characteristics of each including current and expected market conditions, and the public interest that may or may not be present. In evaluating sites, there are opportunities to consider potential synergies and overlapping objectives with other developments in the city or the wider region.’

Located on the southern tip of the Istrian peninsula, Pula is a historic port city famous for wine making, ship building, fishing and tourism. The settlement features a large number of Roman ruins including the Temple of Augustus and an amphitheater.

The latest competition comes seven years after Croatia’s Rijeka Authority launched an international ideas contest for the future of the city’s Delta and Porto Baros area. The three winners were Studio 3LHD from Zagreb, PORTICUS from Split, and njiric+ arhitekti/Hrvoje Njirić from Zagreb.

There are no eligibility restrictions for the Pula commission but applicants are expected to hold relevant project experience including having worked before in the Central Europe region.

Applications must be in English and bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on technical score and 30 per cent on cost. An overall winner will be announced in October and the contract is expected to run for five months.

The deadline for applications is 5pm London time on 4 September.

