Prize to Transform the Future

An open international competition is seeking ideas for how the London City Region could be transformed over the next 20 years [Deadline: 31 October 2020]

The contest invites artists, architects, cartographers, landscape architects, master planners, conservationists, students and others to draw up innovative visions for how the UK capital and its surrounding rural hinterland could become ‘radically greener, healthier, wilder and more beautiful’ in the coming two decades.

The open call for ‘hopeful and possible’ concepts is organised by the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the South Downs National Park, the London National Park City Foundation, Culture Declares Emergency and Ordnance Survey. The winning submissions will feature in an exhibition and be presented ‘in front of relevant influencers and decision makers.’

According to the brief: ‘London is one of the world’s largest and most influential cities. Its footprint extends way beyond the city’s administrative boundary. From the Surrey Hills and the White Cliffs of Dover to the Cotswolds and the new London National Park City, the wider London City region is home to one of the world’s most beautiful, important, enjoyable and inspiring landscapes.

‘Strongly influenced by the capital, the London region’s population is growing rapidly and adding pressure to the landscape. At the same time, we must respond to the climate emergency, reverse the loss of wildlife, provide healthy food for everyone, build more affordable homes and get more people outdoors and closer to nature for their health, wellbeing and enjoyment. Despite the challenges, there are great opportunities to make the region’s landscapes richer and better connected for people, wildlife and the land itself, to enhance them as a shared resource for all, and to protect these spaces for now and for future generations.’

London is England’s most populous city and the largest city within Europe. It features about 16,000ha of open green spaces – around 40 per cent of its total area. Key green assets include the eight former royal hunting grounds – Green Park, St James’s Park, Greenwich Park, Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Regent’s Park, Bushy Park, and Richmond Park (pictured) – which together represent nearly 2,000ha of greenery.

The 1,572km2 city of 8.6 million residents also hosts hundreds of urban garden squares, council-run parks, commons, heaths, forests, river path walks and greenways. The city is encircled by a ‘green belt’ of agricultural and recreational land with large areas of natural beauty and wilderness within easy access of residents.

The latest competition comes three years after Farrells, Rotterdam-based architects Chris Rossetto and Emma Lubbers, London-based designer Anne Frobeen, and London architects Siân Moxon and Jon Moxon won an earlier ideas contest to transform London into a national park city.

The Prize to Transform the Future is divided into six categories open to professional teams, school teams, university teams, community teams, individuals aged over 21, and individuals aged 21 or under. Judges will include Alison Barnes, chief executive of the New Forest National Park; Rob Hopkins, co-founder of the Transition Network; and the climate change lawyer Farhana Yamin.

The winners, to be announced in November, will feature in an exhibition and may also be ‘received by the Ministers, departments, organisations, experts and influencers who could help to bring them to life.’

Winners: London National Park City 2017 contest



Rewild my Street

Created by Siân and Jon Moxon, Rewild my Street is a simple idea with enormous potential. Take a typical London residential street; adapt its terraces, gardens and streetscape to transform it into a haven for wildlife by adding wildflower meadows, patio ponds, bird feeders and insect hotels – and watch the wildlife return in droves. With 3.8 million gardens covering 24 per cent of the capital, the impact would be huge if everyone did this, say the architects. Siân is a senior lecturer at the The Cass School of Art, Architecture & Design and Jon is an architect at The Pattern Project.

Winner: Rewild my Street by Siân Moxon and Jon Moxon Winner: Rewild my Street by Siân Moxon and Jon Moxon

The Trail

Conceived by Chris Rossetto and Emma Lubbers from The Netherlands, The Trail would be an uninterrupted garden path of peaceful green spaces, winding through inner London’s iconic neighbourhoods and linking its parks into a single continuous woven landscape. The Trail contributes an additional layer to London’s transport network, and reimagines how Londoners move around the city. Less about speed and efficiency, The Trail promotes a more relaxed journey, healthy recreational activity, quality green spaces, and improved air quality.

Winner: The Trail by Chris Rossetto and Emma Lubbers Winner: The Trail by Chris Rossetto and Emma Lubbers

The Living Network

A large-scale idea from a team at London-based Farrells, the Living Network sees the National Park City as being made up of a rich variety of different green spaces including private gardens, parks, waterways and the entire green belt. The Living Network would formally combine all of the environmental layers of London into one single green infrastructure network so that Londoners can better discover, learn from, protect and grow green city environments. The Living Network would accompanied by an online platform, including an app and website, into which all Londoners could explore and upload information about their green spaces.

Winner: The Living Network by Farrells (Ben Nourse, Donika Llakmani, Maysa Phares and Jaewon Shin) Winner: The Living Network by Farrells (Ben Nourse, Donika Llakmani, Maysa Phares and Jaewon Shin)

London Green Bus Network

Envisioned by Anne Frobeen, a UK-based designer, the London Green Bus Network would have routes specifically designed to help Londoners access and enjoy a greater variety of green space across the city and beyond. The buses themselves would visually highlight green connections in the city and physically make it easier for a wider range of people, ages and abilities to get out and explore.

Winner: London Green Bus Network by Anne Frobeen Winner: London Green Bus Network by Anne Frobeen

Highly commended

The Blue Line

Developed by Landscape Architect Dimitris Grozopoulos, the Blue Line is a strategic proposal for Nine Elms that could be scaled up to the wider city of London using existing railway infrastructure. Through small and medium-scale interventions and the concept of ‘urban acupuncture’ the proposal seeks to improve water management and enhance biodiversity. Taking into consideration the historical context, local heritage and environmental necessity, The Blue Line invites local communities to engage with and celebrate water in the public realm through a series of pocket parks with water as a joining artery.

Highly commended: The Blue Line by Dimitris Grozopoulos Highly commended: The Blue Line by Dimitris Grozopoulos

Hackney – An Integrated Approach

Urban Planner and Landscape Architect Loredana Micu entered a vision for strong integrated system of green areas, public spaces, communities and administrations for part of Hackney in east London. Using this sample of London as a case study, Loredana has drawn a picture of how all areas of London could be integrated. The proposal looks at creating focal points, connected through quality public nodes and routes. It includes improvements to existing green and public spaces, creating new spaces and developing a system of community and educational gardens.

Highly commended: Hackney - An integrated approach by Loredana Micu Highly commended: Hackney - An integrated approach by Loredana Micu

Loft Gardens

Loft Gardens uses the opportunity presented by London’s under-exploited roofscape to create diverse new green spaces and increase the availability of outdoor space for Londoners, including those who live above the ground floor. Loft Gardens could be used for vegetable patches or beehives and could, for example, alternate down a terraced street, providing vitality and biodiversity to new and existing housing stock, as well as enhancing health and well-being and improving air quality. This idea comes from Studio Octopi, an architectural firm best known for proposals to re-build Peckham Lido and to create a naturally filtered floating lido in the Thames.