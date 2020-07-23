Open House 2020 open call

Open House has launched an open call for buildings, talks and walks to feature in its upcoming 2020 festival of London architecture

The urban discovery charity is inviting companies, organisations and individuals across the capital to submit proposals for physical or digital events which could be held during the 19-20 September Open House weekend or surrounding weeks.

Submissions are encouraged to respond to the festival’s 11 core themes, covering: radical housing, exemplars of ecological design, colonial histories, buildings of importance to London’s black community, landscape and landscape workers, hidden infrastructure, cultural spaces at risk, pubs, buildings by architects from under-represented communities, local discoveries, and religious buildings.

According to the brief: ‘For three decades, the Open House festival has been welcoming people of all backgrounds to share the history, spaces and fabric of our city. This year, as we renegotiate our relationship with our urban landscape, Open House is opening up its programme to proposals for physical and virtual events from across the city.

‘Whether you have a building you’d like to open up, a talk you’d like to organise, an exhibition you’d like to stage, or a guided tour you’d like to lead, we want to use our programme this year to amplify your project. The Open House festival programme of events has always been led by Londoners but this year more than ever, we are trying to include a diverse range of events and activities for the public — experimenting with new formats alongside carefully-managed traditional ones.’

Founded in 1992, the Open House festival opens up hundreds of buildings to the public across London every year. The 2020 festival will feature a mix of digital and socially-distanced physical elements in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The open call seeks ideas for buildings, walks, talks, screenings, quizzes and other events which could feature either during the 19-20 September weekend or surrounding weeks from 14 September until 27 September. The full programme will be announced on 26 August.

The initial deadline for applications is 10am on 3 August.

How to apply

Visit the open call website for more information