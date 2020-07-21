Old Fishmarket, Eyemouth

Eyemouth Harbour Trust (EHT) is seeking an architect to redevelop a former fishmarket and maritime heritage centre in the Scottish Borders [Deadline: 17 August 2020]

The team selected for the estimated £80,000 contract will explore a range of options to regenerate the disused 1960s structure – partially styled in the shape of a galleon – which originally hosted the Berwickshire town’s fish market and was later repurposed as a local museum but has now been derelict for several years.

Possible options for the mixed-use redevelopment include creating nine flexible sized business incubator pods, establishing an adaptable indoor space with common cooking and serving areas, delivering a flexible outdoor civic space for local events, and installing new visitor interpretation facilities.

According to the brief: ‘Having secured capital funding from both Scottish Government and Scottish Borders Council, EHT now wish to progress the development opportunity in relation to the disused and deteriorating former fish market/ maritime museum site at Harbour Road, Eyemouth as a potential asset for the town with individual craft/ retail workshops; event space & open area with seating; and cooking/ catering area.

‘EHT therefore wish to select and appoint an architect led design team to carry out an option appraisal, allowing them to select a preferred option for costing and statutory consents and development to tender and construction in 2021. The approach taken by Eyemouth Harbour Trust to the selection of a design team is that selection criteria are primarily Quality weighted, but, with restricted budgets, must demonstrate value for money. They have no pre-qualified any practices for selection and wish to encourage not only established practices but also smaller and newer practices to pursue this opportunity.’

Eyemouth is a small coastal town of around 3,400 inhabitants located 13km north of Berwick-upon-Tweed. The settlement experienced a decline in its core fishing industry in recent years but has witnessed an increase in tourism as a centre for birdwatching, walking, and diving.

The latest project aims to provide a ‘potential stepping-stone’ to local small-scale hospitality businesses and has been inspired by the 2015 Amble Harbour Village and Seafood Centre in nearby Northumberland.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. Applicants must hold £1 million of professional indemnity insurance, £5 million of public liability insurance, and £10 million worth of employer’s liability cover.

The deadline for applications is midday, 17 August.

