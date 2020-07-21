National Museum Cardiff masterplan

The National Museum Wales is seeking a design team to re-masterplan its flagship Grade I-listed venue in Cardiff [Deadline: 14 September 2020]

The team selected for the estimated £120,000 contract will draw up a new masterplan for the National Museum Cardiff (NMC) which hosts botanical, geological, and zoological collections but remains ‘complex and challenging to operate’ with poor access and welcome facilities.

The project aims to transform the Arnold Dunbar Smith and Cecil Brewer-designed 1922 landmark into a major visitor attraction for the Welsh capital. Key aims include creating an ‘active and vibrant social space with flexibility for use 24 hours a day,’ delivering flexible exhibition areas, maximising commercial opportunities, upgrading storage areas and enhancing back of house facilities.

According to the brief: ‘This project seeks to transform NMC holistically and reinvigorate its presence in the city, the city region, nationally and internationally. The masterplan will enable us to address NMC’s issues at a strategic level and develop a phased 10-year programme for transformation to achieve our vision.

‘The focus of this stage of the development is to test and refine the common principles and identify how to take these forward in a phased way so the museum develops and moves forward sustainably, and is able to enhance its public use and respond to funding opportunities more effectively in the short term. This will need to be relevant and effective for which ever option for primary collection/discipline is finally selected.’

Originally known as the Welsh Museum of Natural History, Archaeology and Art – NMC is a landmark cultural institution situated with the city’s Cathay Park civic zone which is home to the University of Wales, Cardiff City Hall, and the Welsh Government.

The museum is part of the wider National Museum Wales network which includes the St Fagans National Museum of History, National Slate Museum in Llanberis, National Roman Legion Museum in Caerleon, National Wool Museum in Drefach Felindre, Bit Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenafon, National Waterfront Museum Swansea and The Collections Centre in Nantgarw.

The latest study will look at ways to upgrade and repurpose NMC which currently suffers from ‘significant challenges’ including poor access and welcome facilities, inflexible exhibition spaces, dispersed learning areas, outdated technical infrastructure, and unfit storage facilities.

Possible future uses for the building include creating a new art museum and contemporary art hub, creating a natural science museum, co-locating two museum within the structure which creating a new entrance extension, or rationalising existing uses on the site.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 49 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is midday, 14 September.

