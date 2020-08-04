Multiversity Campus, Blackpool

Blackpool Council is recruiting a design team to masterplan a new ‘multiversity’ campus close to Blackpool North train station [Deadline: 2 September 2020]

The team selected for the estimated £120,000 contract will create a masterplan and delivery plan for a new higher educational intuition in the centre of Blackpool which embraces the ‘multiversity’ curricular approach focussing on automation and mobility, artificial intelligence, health, population ageing, sustainability and globalisation.

The new building will be constructed next to the £220 million Talbot Gateway regeneration (pictured) adjacent to Blackpool North train station – which already features a new supermarket, council offices, civic plaza and multi-storey car park designed by Aedas. Full details of the brief are only available upon completion of a non-disclosure agreement.

According to the contract notice: ‘Blackpool Council, in partnership with Blackpool and The Fylde College, is seeking to commission a multi-disciplinary consultant team to prepare a comprehensive ”masterplan and delivery plan” for a Multiversity Campus adjacent to the Talbot Gateway Central Business District on the edge of Blackpool Town Centre.

‘Blackpool Council wishes to appoint a consultant who can clearly demonstrate the ability to meet our requirements and who offers the most economically advantageous tender. It is anticipated that the contract term will be for 12 months from October 2020.’

Located around 43 km north of Liverpool, Lancashire is a large town and seaside resort on the coast of Lancashire. Blackpool and The Fylde College is a local higher educational provider with five specialist campuses in Blackpool and the surrounding area.

Construction of the £220 million Talbot Gateway project started in 2012 and once complete the scheme will create around 85,000m² of mixed-use development in a prominent location next to Blackpool North train station.

The project’s second phase started on site in May and will involve the demolition of a disused Wilko’s store and the creation of a new tram interchange, hotel and retail units.

The Multiversity Campus is part of the ambitious Blackpool Town Investment Plan which aims to safeguard at least 10,000 jobs and grow the local economy by £1 billion over the next ten years.

The search for a design team comes eight months after Preston-based Cassidy + Ashton won a contract tendered by Blackpool Council to carry out feasibility work for a range of projects relating to its 144ha Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Applications for the Multiversity Campus role will be evaluated 30 per cent on quality, 20 per cent on interview performance, 20 per cent on social value, and 30 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is midday, 2 September.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Jenna Douthwaite

Blackpool Council

PO Box 4

Blackpool

FY1 1NA

Tel: +44 1253477752

Email: