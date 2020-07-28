Market Square, Letterkenny

Supported by the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, the competition seeks proposals to transform the prominent central square – which currently features a statue, pagoda, planting, seating and parking – into a new multi-functional civic space which ‘conveys and communicates’ the spirit of the town.

The call for concepts aims to identify ways to boost activity within the historic space near to St Eunan’s Cathedral while also supporting public realm improvements to surrounding streets and helping to unlock regeneration across the wider settlement. Both students and professional architects are invited to apply.

According to the brief: ‘In its original form Market Square was an open area where people gathered and trade occurred. A plaque located at the existing Market Square today describes it as the ‘social assembly point and economic centre of the town. It is overlooked by the iconic St Eunan’s Cathedral and the historic Mountsouthwell Terrace on the Western end.

In the early 1990s, Market Square was redesigned to be made up of 2 distinct areas; the upper bandstand and the lower level where the Hiring Fair monument is located. Access is via steps and the space is bounded by walls and planting. Observational studies show that the number of people entering the space and spending time in it is low. More commonly people are walking around the external edges of the space using the traditional footpaths to get from one destination to another.’

Located on the banks of the River Swilly in north west Ireland, Letterkenny is the largest settlement in Donegal and home to around 19,274 people. It is known locally as the ‘Cathedral Town’ and was established in its modern form as a market town during the seventeenth century.

The latest competition seeks innovative and high-quality proposals for a new open civic area which could stimulate recovery of Letterkenny town centre following the Covid-19 pandemic and act as a ‘catalyst for regeneration and renewal’ across the surrounding settlement.

Submissions should include up to four A1 display boards featuring design concepts, perspectives, layouts, sections and elevations along with a written description. The overall winner, to be announced on 2 November, will receive a €8,000 top prize.

The deadline for applications is 4pm on 4 September.

