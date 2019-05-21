Manchester launches design contest for bomb attack memorial

Artists and architects have been invited to express their interest in designing a permanent memorial commemorating the Manchester Arena bombing two years ago

Manchester City Council (MCC) is looking for a design team to create a new installation remembering the 22 people who were killed and those who were injured during the terror attack.

The memorial will sit at the foot of Fennel Street between the city’s cathedral and Chetham’s School of Music a short distance from the Manchester Arena, where spectators leaving an Ariana Grande concert were bombed on 22 May 2017.

MCC leader Richard Leese said: ‘This memorial will be dedicated to those who lost their lives, a place where families can remember their loved ones and others can pay their respects. Manchester will never forget.

‘It will also be a memorial to all those affected by the attack and a reminder of the unified community spirit, the triumph of love over hatred, which characterised the city’s response to the terrible events of 22 May 2017. We look forward to hearing the ideas of designers and will continue to consult with the bereaved families as plans progress.’

Manchester Memorial Advisory Group chair Malcolm Press said: ‘The views of the families who have lost loved ones have been, and will continue to be, right at the heart of our work.

‘Getting to this point has involved a careful process which we have sought to make as thorough and inclusive as possible to ensure an appropriate and enduring memorial. This is an important milestone on that journey.’

The two-stage competition for ‘suitably qualified design and creative teams’ comes two years after the tragic event, the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 7/7 London underground bombings. A total of 139 people were injured and more than half of the victims were children.

The new £500,000 memorial will be created on a prominent city centre site bounded by the River Irwell and Manchester Cathedral. Public realm improvements to the busy thoroughfare area, part of the city’s Medieval Quarter, are also expected to be delivered as part of a masterplan by PlanitIE.

Interested teams must first submit an expression of interest outlining their credentials and approach to the brief. A shortlist will be invited to draw up conceptual proposals for the memorial in response to a brief developed in consultation with the families of victims and others effected by the attack.

Proposals must recognise and honour those who died; deliver a ‘place for long-term remembrance’; be a place of contemplation and education; and provide an environment for individual solitude. Shortlisted teams will receive a £2,000 honorarium.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality, 20 per cent on social value and 10 per cent on cost. A total design fee of £50,000 is available to the team selected to design the memorial.

The deadline for applications is 11am on 31 May.

