An international competition has been launched for a new £31.4 million (KRW 46.9 billion) museum of architecture and urbanism in Sejong, South Korea [Deadline: 7 August 2020]

The winning team will receive £1.8 million (KRW 2.7 billion) to create a new 17,050㎡ museum exploring the history and the development of built environment across the country. Anonymous applications may be in English or Korean.

The Korean Museum of Urbanism and Architecture (KMUA) will be part of a wider National Museum Complex currently under development in South Korea’s new planned capital. Toronto-based Office OU won a contest to masterplan the complex (pictured) and design its storehouse, operations centre, and a National Children’s Museum four years ago.

According to the brief: ‘KMUA aims to become a centre of archive, exhibition, education, and research for urbanism and architecture. KMUA will also serve as a promoter of cultural awareness in urbanism and architecture for the general public, with goals of contributing to the betterment of the nation’s urbanism and architecture by establishing a national identity for Korea’s architecture and cities.

‘KMUA moves toward a new direction of a “dynamic museum” that can sustain evolution and growth by accumulating and producing various contents through linking its archive, exhibition, education and research activities. The purpose of this international competition is to select the best architectural design for the establishment of the KMUA, making it Korea’s representative institution for urbanism, architecture, and their public discourse.’

Located around 120 kilometres south of Seoul, Sejong – also known as Administrative City – became the country’s de-facto capital eight years ago. Surrounding a central park and lake, the 270 hectare capital city will host 37 government departments and 500,000 residents when it completes in 2030.

Canada’s Office OU won an open international competition to masterplan the new 190,000m2 National Museum Complex in 2016. The project will deliver five separate museums alongside supporting facilities and new green spaces in its 75,000m2 first phase which is due to complete in 2023.

Planned first phase structures include the KMUA, a National Archives Museum, National Design Museum, National Digital Heritage Museum and a National Children’s Museum. A natural history museum, up to five further museums and other supporting amenities will be delivered in the complex’s 115,000m2 second phase.

Nearby landmarks include Samoo’s competition-winning National Library of Sejong City and Balmori Associates’ 3.5 kilometre-long government complex. Completed in 2014, the iconic seven-storey building – inspired by an Oriental dragon – features a continuous green roof with government offices below.

Initial applications – drawn up in Korean or English – must include an architectural planning concept for the museum which respects the existing masterplan for the wider complex. Five shortlisted teams will then receive £16,800 (KRW 25 million) each to draw up more detailed plans and an exhibition space concept during the second phase.

The deadline for applications is 5pm local time (GMT+9) on 7 August.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information