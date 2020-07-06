Kingdom Housing Association framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of new build and refurbishment projects – worth an estimated £120 million – with the Scottish housing association which has delivered more than 5,000 affordable homes since launching forty years ago.

The framework is divided into six lots covering architect-led combined consultancy design, architecture and related services, quantity surveying, civil and structural engineering, building services engineering, and principal designer services.

According to the brief: ‘This tender exercise is being undertaken to establish a framework of appropriately qualified consultants to supply consultant services for new build (possibly some refurbishment) projects across Scotland.

‘The framework will be for a two-year period with the option to extend for two single one-year periods solely at KHA discretion to a maximum of four years. These projects are likely to include design and build and traditional projects. KHA however, cannot guarantee any spend or any works under this framework.’

KHA was founded in 1979 to tackle the threat of homelessness in Glenrothes, Fife. During the past 40 years the organisation has delivered more than 5,000 new homes with around 4,000 of these units still held within its current management portfolio.

The majority of KHA’s homes are available at social rent level and the housing association has also delivered some mid-market rent and affordable sale units over the years. KHA’s redevelopment of the Fraser Avenue estate in Inverkeithing, designed by 7N Architects, won a Saltire Society Housing Design Award in 2017.

The organisation is mid-way through an ambitious five-year programme to deliver an additional 2,000 new homes in Fife. Around £120 million worth of projects are expected to be tendered over the lifetime of the new framework which could see up to £8 million spent on fees through its constituent members.

The framework may also be used by Fife Housing Group, Ore Valley Housing Association, Fife Council, Clackmannanshire Council, Falkirk Council, Fairfield Housing Cooperative, Angus Housing Association, the University of St Andrews, Perth and Kinross Council, and Ochil View Housing Association.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on cost and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 31 July.

View the contract notice for more information

Kingdom Housing Association

Saltire Centre

Pentland Court

Glenrothes

KY6 2DA

Email: info@KHA.scot