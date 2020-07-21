The team selected for the estimated £30,000-to-£50,000 commission will draw up a series of ‘high level, strategic land use and redevelopment options’ for the heart of the historic settlement which is dominated by two dated indoor shopping centres and adjoining units.

The Kidderminster 2040 project aims to future-proof retail activity in the town centre which witnessed the collapse of its core carpet manufacturing industry several decades ago and has seen many shops close permanently as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

According to the brief: ‘Wyre Forest District Council wish to appoint a contractor to work with the council to develop a vision for the future of Kidderminster town centre to enable the council to plan its policies, future land uses and interventions to ensure that the town centre has a long term sustainable future as the district’s principle town centre.

‘It is intended that the vision will develop a series of high level, strategic land use and redevelopment options for Kidderminster town centre to focus on the heart of the town centre, which is principally occupied by the two dated indoor shopping centres and adjoining units, with a view to planning the future redevelopment of the sites.’

Kidderminster is around 27km south-west of Birmingham. Since the 18th century, the settlement has been an important centre of carpet manufacturing with more than 30 looms operating locally at Kidderminster’s peak in the 1950s.

Following the collapse of the local carpet manufacturing industry Kidderminster witnessed the development of several large retail complexes on the site of former factories. In recent months however the Covid-19 lockdown and anticipated recession have raised questions of the future of several local stores.

The latest commission comes five months after Burrell Foley Fischer won a competition to transform Kidderminster’s Grade II-listed former magistrates court into a new innovation hub.

Burrell Foley Fischer’s project will restore the former courthouse (pictured) – which was created inside the shell of a carpet factory in 1971 and then abandoned in 2002 – and create an enterprise centre for the town’s emerging creative, digital and technology sectors.

The team selected for the Kidderminster 2040 commission will explore the longer-term consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and consider the ‘shape and composition of uses for the sustainable future of the town centre going forward.’

Bids will be evaluated 65 per cent on quality and 35 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 2pm, 4 September.

