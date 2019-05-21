Houston charity headquarters competition announced

An international competition for a $20 million base for US philanthropic organisation Houston Endowment is due to launch in June

The two-stage contest – organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants – will select a team to deliver a 3,700m² headquarters for the charity, which promotes education, civic engagement, culture and environmental issues across the Texan city.

The project will transform a 0.6ha site overlooking Spotts Park and the Buffalo Bayou, close to Memorial Parkway and Waugh Drive. The competition comes shortly after Farshid Moussavi Architecture won an international contest for a new Ismaili Centre nearby.

Houston Endowment president and chief executive Ann Stern said: ‘We will be searching for an outstanding design architect and structuring the competition around engagement and creativity so we can explore with entrants what other functions the headquarters building might have and how it can relate to and serve the community here.

‘We are looking for applicants from across the globe who are attuned to our philanthropic aims and who share our ambitions to enhance the vibrancy of Houston and promote equity of opportunity for its residents.’

Competition director Malcolm Reading said: ‘This is an open-minded initiative which should appeal to an ambitious, progressive architect interested in societal change.

‘Houston Endowment has done much valuable work in Houston since its establishment 82 years ago, and the new headquarters will give it the launch pad to increase the foundation’s impact and ability to enact deeper change in the region.’

How to apply

Interested teams can register online for updates