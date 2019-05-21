Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Houston charity headquarters competition announced

21 May, 2019By Merlin Fulcher

  • Comment
Full screenContest site in Houston

An international competition for a $20 million base for US philanthropic organisation Houston Endowment is due to launch in June

The two-stage contest – organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants – will select a team to deliver a 3,700m² headquarters for the charity, which promotes education, civic engagement, culture and environmental issues across the Texan city.

The project will transform a 0.6ha site overlooking Spotts Park and the Buffalo Bayou, close to Memorial Parkway and Waugh Drive. The competition comes shortly after Farshid Moussavi Architecture won an international contest for a new Ismaili Centre nearby.

Houston Endowment president and chief executive Ann Stern said: ‘We will be searching for an outstanding design architect and structuring the competition around engagement and creativity so we can explore with entrants what other functions the headquarters building might have and how it can relate to and serve the community here.

‘We are looking for applicants from across the globe who are attuned to our philanthropic aims and who share our ambitions to enhance the vibrancy of Houston and promote equity of opportunity for its residents.’

Competition director Malcolm Reading said: ‘This is an open-minded initiative which should appeal to an ambitious, progressive architect interested in societal change.

‘Houston Endowment has done much valuable work in Houston since its establishment 82 years ago, and the new headquarters will give it the launch pad to increase the foundation’s impact and ability to enact deeper change in the region.’

How to apply

Interested teams can register online for updates

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs