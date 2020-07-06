Gyumri Friendship park, Armenia

An open international contest has been launched to rethink Friendship park in Gyumri, Armenia [Deadline: 29 July 2020]

The two-stage competition – organized by the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation – seeks ambitious proposals to revamp the prominent 7.2-hectare open space in the centre of the historic city which was devastated by an earthquake in 1988.

The project aims to unlock the ‘creative potential of various interwoven cultures’ in Gyumri and is part of the wider Armenia 2020 Initiative to promote new forms of alternative development across the landlocked country in the South Caucasus region of Eurasia.

Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of IDeA Foundation said: ‘The restoration of the Friendship Park is very important for the people of Gyumri. It will become a unique project, fostering the development of the tourism and the city’s infrastructure.

‘We are glad that the people of Gyumri have accepted the project and embraced its significance. This project brought people together and this truly will be a park of friendship and gratitude.’

Formerly known as Alexandropol and later Leninakan, Gyumri is the second largest city in Armenia with around 120,000 inhabitants. The settlement was devastated by a large 6.8-magnitude earthquake in 1988 which left many buildings in ruins and thousands of people homeless for decades.

The latest competition comes a year after the country hosted an international contest for a new Armenian Centre for Contemporary Experimental Art in Yaravan.

The current contest aims to transform Friendship Park into the ‘first modern green area in the city centre’ and a key focal point for locals and tourists. The open area is located in the northern part of Gyumri on the main boulevard which links together all of the city’s main public spaces and attractions.

Submissions will be judged on their functionality, aesthetics, user-oriented design, sustainability, durability and production effectiveness.

Judges will include the architect and researcher Andrey Ivanov; Nune Petrosyan, deputy chair of the Urban Development Committee of Armenia; Udo Dagenbach, founder of Glaßer und Dagenbach; and Fedor Rashchevsky, chief architect and partner at OFFCON Bureau.

Up to 20 teams will be shortlisted and invited to proceed to the second round of the contest which seeks proposals for new recreational infrastructure elements for the park. Three overall winners, to be announced in October, will each receive £3,500 and be invited to implement their winning schemes.

The deadline for applications is 29 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: info@friendship-park.world