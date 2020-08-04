Grjótagjá viewing tower, Iceland

An open international contest has been launched for a new observation tower, visitor centre and walking path module at the Grjótagjá geothermal caves in Iceland [Deadline: 17 November 2020]

Open to everyone, the competition seeks proposals for a new tourist infrastructure at the popular attraction which featured in the television series Game of Thrones and has now become a magnet for international visitors resulting in significant erosion of the surrounding fragile natural landscape.

The project – backed by the landowners of Vogar farmland – aims to identify an eco-friendly solution for visitors to the remote site and the winning schemes will be considered for construction. Proposals must be cost-effective; resistant to heat, cold, rain, snow, and wind; environmentally responsible and energy-efficient; able to generate electricity and provide safe drinking water; and low maintenance.

According to the brief: ‘With increasing numbers of tourists coming in search of the perfect Instagram spot, the natural lava fields are sustaining damage. Therefore, in order to protect the natural landscape, the landowners are looking to make the fissure safer and more accessible, with stairs and platforms situated at key points, so that visitors aren’t forced to crawl around dangerous caves and rock outcrops.

‘For this competition, participants are tasked with creating designs for a stopping point for tourists to visit before exploring the caves. The jury is looking for designs for a viewing tower, one that can act as a landmark visible from a distance, as well as offering visitors views of the surroundings from its viewing platform. The base of the tower should be able to accommodate a small visitor centre consisting of a one-person office and a small café.’

Grjótagjá is a collection of three small caves located near Lake Mývatn in northern Iceland. It has been a popular bathing spot with locals since the 1940s but is becoming more popular with tourists now that the temperature of the nearby geothermal Vogagjá caves has increased significantly making bathing less comfortable.

The competition – the fourth of its kind organised by Bee Breeders focussing on tourism sites in Iceland – seeks proposals for a unique viewing tower which draws visitors’ attention to the European and North American continental places meeting on the land’s surface and in the caves below.

Teams must harness sustainable construction methods and details plans for providing potable water and sanitation on site. Proposals must include modular walking paths, stairs, information points, a café and office space for one person. Parking space for up to 30 cars will also be required along with gated entry points and safe transit routes through the cave systems.

The overall winner, to be announced 2 March, will receive €5,000 while a second prize of €2,000, third prize of €1,000 and six honourable mentions worth €500 each will also be awarded.

The registration deadline is 17 November and submissions must be completed by 16 December.

