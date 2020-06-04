Finsbury Circus contest launched for emerging architects

The City of London Corporation has launched an innovative design contest calling on emerging practices to rehabilitate Finsbury Circus Gardens and Pavilion

The contest invites rising star architects and landscape architects to draw up ‘exceptional’ proposals to restore and rethink the 2.2-hectare green space which formerly hosted a bowling green but has now been used as a Crossrail construction site for more than a decade.

Participating architects must have an annual turnover of at least £550,000 but no larger than £1.5 million. Five shortlisted teams will receive £1,000 each to draw up initial design concepts for the prominent site close to Moorgate Station and Liverpool Street Station and the overall winner will work with the City of London to deliver the scheme.

According to the brief: ‘The City of London Corporation is seeking a joint bid from an architect and a landscape architect to deliver the RIBA 1-7 design of the reinstatement of Finsbury Circus Gardens and Pavilion. The City will work with the successful professional team to deliver this exceptional scheme.

‘Teams must comprise an architect as lead designer, registered with the UK Architects Registration Board or equivalent, and landscape architect, chartered with the UK Landscape Institute, or equivalent.’

Finsbury Circus was laid out in the early nineteenth century according to plans drawn up by George Dance the Younger. The 2.2-hectare circular garden is the largest open green space within the City of London but for the past ten years it has been used as a construction shaft for London’s delayed Crossrail project.

The latest project focusses on how the circus and its gardens and former pavilion could be restored to create a new landmark addition to the City’s emerging Culture Mile district. The Culture Mile initiative, launched in 2017, will transform the north-west corner of the City of London between Moorgate and Farringdon into a cultural hub over the next 10 to 15 years.

The district will include three major building projects: the transformation of Beech Street; the new Museum of London designed by Stanton Williams and Asif Khan; and the proposed £200-£250 million Centre for Music by Diller Scofidio and Renfro.

An ideas contest for a series of Culture Mile ‘Summer Speculations’ was held three years ago. Last year Karsten Huneck & Bernd Truempler won a competition for a temporary £40-60,000 wayfinding installation for Culture Mile’s north-south route connecting the Millennium Bridge, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Museum of London and the Barbican Centre.

In January, Studio Egret West and Hawkins\Brown won a pair of competitions to regenerate the City of London Corporation’s Grade II*-listed Smithfield wholesale market complex and surrounding public realm within the Culture Mile area.

The latest Finsbury Circus Gardens and Pavilion invites architects and landscape architects to submit joint bids to restore the landmark green space which has hosted a lawn bowls club since 1925 and is due to be handed back to the City of London soon following the completion of Crossrail construction work on the site.

Phase one applications should include a general architectural and landscape approach to the site, a description of how the team would approach the challenge if appointed, and details of relevant built experience demonstrating the team’s suitability.

Five shortlisted teams will each receive £1,000 to draw up initial design concepts – including a layout plan, building plan and CGI – during the contest’s second round. Submissions will be judged 60 per cent on the proposed concept and team experience, 20 per cent on resource allocation, and 20 per cent on price.

The lead architect of each participating team must have an annual turnover of at least £550,000 but no larger than £1.5 million. There is meanwhile no upper turnover limit for the landscape architect and all participants must hold at least £3 million worth of professional indemnity insurance.

Employer’s liability insurance of £5 million and public liability insurance of £5 million will also be required.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on 6 July.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

City of London Corporation

Guildhall

London

EC2P 2EJ

Email:

Tel: +44 2076063030