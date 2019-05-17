Feilden Clegg Bradley lands Liverpool Waterfront masterplan

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS) has won a competition to masterplan the regeneration of Liverpool’s waterfront district

The practice was selected by the city’s museum and gallery group National Museums Liverpool (NML), to draw up a strategy for overhauling the maritime quarter at the heart of the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site.

FCBS saw off competition three other shortlisted practices, selected from 26 entrants, to win the £80,000 contract.

NML, which owns eight venues including the 3XN-designed Museum of Liverpool, asked architects for proposals that would ‘maximise the use’ of the 18th-century dockland and create a visitor destination that connects the waterfront with the city and the River Mersey.

The project will steer development in the area as well as upgrading public realm, redeveloping several ‘under-utilised’ buildings as well as including potential refurbishment of the Merseyside Maritime Museum.

FCBS partner Geoff Rich said: ‘This is a great commission for a site at the physical, historical and emotional heart of Liverpool.

’We are looking forward to creating a strong connected vision for the waterfront site as a whole to make the most of the historic location, public spaces and the National Museums Liverpool’s buildings, for a range of sustainable and engaging activities.’

The FCBS-led design team also includes Planit IE, Fourth Street, Standard Practice, Arup and museum consultant Andrea Nixon.

Liverpool’s World Heritage status was obtained in 2004 and is focused on the city’s maritime past. However it was placed on the World Heritage in Danger list in 2012 amid concerns over the impact of a planned £5.5 billion Liverpool Waters regeneration project.