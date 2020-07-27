District 33, Yerevan

The Committee for the Protection of Yerevan’s Heritage has launched an open international ideas contest for alternative visions to revamp an historic area currently under threat of regeneration [Deadline: 10 September 2020]

The free-to-enter competition seeks ‘socially, economically, and environmentally viable and sustainable’ proposals to renew District 33 of Yerevan which has been earmarked for a controversial redevelopment project which has yet to be approved by the local planning authorities.

The call for concepts aims to identify a range of alternative options for the historic district, also known as Firdusi, which was first developed in the late-18th century and survived a large-scale Soviet reconstruction of the city centre focussed on the creation of nearby Republic Square.

According to the brief: ‘District 33, better known to the public as “Firdusi”, is one of the last surviving historical districts of Yerevan, which is located in the city centre, next to the Republic Square. The current project to be implemented in the area has raised public complaints and uproar, as for the past 20 years the weak policies in urban planning have erased the historical and cultural layers in Yerevan, leaving several extracts that are waiting for their turn to be demolished.

‘This initiative especially aims to aﬀect the ﬁnal decision of the city authorities, since the project submitted has not yet received ﬁnal approval. Therefore, the purpose of the conceptual proposals regarding the revitalization of the urban environment is: to point out economically, socially and environmentally feasible, and sustainable solutions through open and competitive processes at the urban development level, which will be based on the principle of conservation and re-evaluation of the historically-formed urban environment.’

Located on the banks of the Hrazdan River, Yaravan is the largest city of Armenia and thought to be one of the oldest continually occupied settlements in the world. Formerly part of the Russian Empire and Soviet Union, the city became the capital of the independent Republic of Armenia in 1991.

The latest competition comes a year after Armenia hosted an international contest for a new Armenian Centre for Contemporary Experimental Art in Yerevan. Earlier this month, a separate contest was launched to rethink Friendship Park in the second-largest city in the country – Gyumri.

Located in the city centre, the multi-cultural District 33 currently represents an ‘alternative zone, where spontaneous architecture, one-or two-storey houses and orchards prevail.’ Since 2008 the area has been subject to piecemeal regeneration and in 2015 a high-level draft project was announced to redevelop the entire zone.

Participants are invited to draw up alternative redevelopment visions for Firdusi which ‘protect and re-evaluate the historical urban fabric of the district.’ Submissions may be in English or Armenian.

Judges will include the art historian Irina Subotić; Narineh Mirzaeian, founder and principal of MNOﬃce; George Arbid, director of the Arab Centre for Architecture in Lebanon; and the Armenian architect Sevada Petrossian.

The overall winner, to be announced on 21 September, will receive a €2,500 prize while a second prize of €1,500 and third prize of €500 will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 10 September.

