Diller Scofidio + Renfro beats UK stars to win Hungarian transport museum contest

New York practice Diller Scofidio + Renfro has defeated leading UK architects to win a contest for the Hungarian Museum of Transport in Budapest

The win comes just a month after practice founder Elizabeth Diller was named winner of the AR and AJ’s 2019 Women in Architecture Jane Drew prize.

It also follows a string of high-profile wins by the studio, including the planned Centre for Music in London, a V&A archive in Stratford, east London and a £150 million contemporary art gallery in Adelaide.

UK practices shortlisted for the Hungarian Museum of Transport included Amanda Levete’s practice AL_A, Caruso St John, David Chipperfield, and Foster & Partners, which received an honourable mention.

The anonymous competition sought innovative proposals for a new home for the historic museum on a prominent site within a 7ha former rail maintenance depot in Kőbánya in the east of the city.

The project will transform an enormous mid-20th-century diesel hall into a pioneering venue, featuring exhibition spaces and learning areas intended to double the number of items on display and double annual visitor numbers to 350,000.

The competition organisers said: ‘The winning entry extends the diesel hall with a new hall that connects the interiors and the outside areas with a floating roof structure, under which exhibition spaces and a multi-level urban public square are housed.

‘The new structure allows a glimpse into the museum like an open drawer, attracting viewers from the streets and transportation hubs nearby.

‘The community places offer a characteristic and attractive view not only for the visitors but for passers-by as well. The new hall highlights the details of the existing industrial heritage such as the characteristic interior spaces, and the rooftop level provides an excellent view of the site and the surrounding area.’

The transport museum was founded in 1899 and features a variety of trains, buses and automobiles. Last year, the Hungarian government announced it would relocate the museum from its present city centre site to the new base in Kőbánya.

The competition focused on transforming an enormous 110m-long diesel hall, built between 1958 and 1962, which features nine parallel naves capable of exhibiting railway wagons, tram cars, buses, cars and other vehicles.

The 15 shortlisted teams received around £26,000 to participate in the design phase of the competition. Proposals were judged on architecture and urbanism, institutional vision, technological considerations, and sustainability.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro will now receive around £71,000 and the design commission.

Elizabeth Diller will be giving the keynote speech at the annual Women in Architecture Luncheon tomorrow (1 March).