Design teams sought for Smithfield markets redevelopment

The City of London Corporation is recruiting a pair of design teams for a major regeneration of its Grade II*-listed Smithfield wholesale market complex

The first team will draw up plans to transform the 150-year-old Horace Jones-designed East and West Market buildings, currently used for trading meat, into a mixed-use commercial, creative and cultural quarter. The estimated £200,000 contract covers the development of concepts up to RIBA Stage 2.

The second team – working under an estimated £400,000 contract – will meanwhile create a public realm vision for a new ‘high-quality, human-centred, and integrated’ civic space surrounding the historic structures which are due to be vacated following the planned future relocation of market activities to Dagenham Dock.

According to the brief: ’The City is looking to consolidate the operations of the meat market with those of Billingsgate Fish Market and Spitalfields Fruit and Veg Market into one site, in outer London. One consequence of this would be that the current Smithfield meat market buildings would be adapted to different uses.

‘The City’s challenge and opportunity is to reimagine a nationally significant landmark and secure the legacy of the Grade II* listed East and West Smithfield buildings for the next 150 years, ensuring the site makes a strong economic and social contribution to London and visitors/ residents continue to enjoy this special location. A mixed-use, dynamic, vibrant and 24-hour economy outcome is desired, one that complements the other City projects happening in the area.’

Located on the north west fringe of the Square Mile, Smithfield has been a centre of market trading for more than 800 years. The current market complex – featuring extensive basements – was created in the mid-nineteenth century.

Smithfield’s General Market, Fish Market, Red House and Poultry Market are due to be transformed into a £332 million new home for the Museum of London. Designed by Stanton Williams, Asif Khan and Julian Harrap Architects – the project is due to complete in 2024.

Earlier this year, the City launched a public consultation on plans to relocate and combine its existing wholesale markets – Smithfield, Billingsgate and New Spitalfields – at Dagenham Dock in east London.

The initiative will see the three historic markets, trading meat, fish, and fruit and vegetables – repositioned on a waterfront site with key road and rail connections which could help to tackle traffic congestion and improve air quality in the capital.

The latest redevelopment project – planned to complete in 2025 – will see the East and West Market buildings, their basements and a neighbouring Grade II-listed rotunda converted into a new mixed-use hub for independent and creative-led businesses. Regeneration plans are expected to include retail, food and beverage, leisure, hotel, and commercial uses.

As part of the scheme the surrounding land will be upgraded to form a new public civic space intended to support and enhance emerging strategies for the district such as the Culture Mile.

The markets redevelopment deadline is 5pm on 30 August and the public realm deadline is 5pm on 27 August.

