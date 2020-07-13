The Building Centre and the Timber Trade Federation have launched a contest for design concepts which harness sustainable tropical timber [Deadline: 24 August 2020]

The competition – supported by the UK’s Department for International Development – invites architects, designers, and craftspeople to submit proposals for ‘conversation pieces’ – such as furniture, sculptures, models or functional design objects – which use responsibly-sourced tropical timber and help in the fight against illegal logging around the world.

The call for concepts aims to raise awareness of timber as an environmentally friendly building material while also promoting the market for sustainable forest management in tropical countries where forests are often under threat of illegal clearance (pictured) to create agricultural land. Six winning teams will each receive a £1,000 maker’s bursary and free timber to manufacture their prototype in time for an exhibition at the Building Centre in November.

According to the brief: ‘The Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade (FLEGT) is the EU’s Action Plan to combat illegal logging, subsequent trade and deforestation. In return for aid, countries with tropical forests are overhauling their legal and regulatory governance frameworks to introduce forest monitoring, auditing, multi-stakeholder dialogue and engagement with local communities.

‘Conversations about Climate Change asks designers to respond to this material, encourages them to think about the materials they usually work with, and to consider how their role as a specifier is vital for implementing change. All winners will be provided with sustainably sourced FLEGT tropical hardwood, a maker’s bursary, and matched up with workshops where their designs will be developed and made.’

The production and sale of illegal tropical timber – often linked to the clearance of forests to create farm land – is a major environmental crime which is estimated to involve around $152 billion of trade every year, according to Interpol. Since 2013, the EU has banned imports of illegal tropical timber but the practice continues to be widespread in many places around the world.

The EU’s FLEGT programme aims to create a new regulatory framework and market to encourage responsible timber production and halt illegal forest clearances. The Conversations about Climate Change contest invites participants to imagine a series of objects which stimulate conversation about material provenance and its place in the climate debate.

The winning proposals will be constructed in time for an exhibition inside the Building Centre in November, originally intended to coincide with the COP26 summit which has now been pushed back to next year. Shortlisted design will also feature in the show.

Applications must include contact details, a conceptual design and a 250-word project description. Judges will include Yinka Ilori of Yinka Ilori Studio, Julia Barfield of Marks Barfield, and Andrew Waugh of Waugh Thistleton Architects.

The deadline for applications is 24 August.

