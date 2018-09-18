Competitions: Newry Civic Centre

The latest AJ features the winners of our 2018 Retrofit Awards, a celebration of creative repurposing covering 13 different building categories; as well as a full building study of the overall winner: Ian Ritchie Architects’ Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music in London; and a study of a possible future contender: Featherstone Young’s Tŷ Pawb retrofit arts building ...