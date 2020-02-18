Competition: Your Housing Group framework

Teams selected for the four-year agreement will have the opportunity to work on a range of social housing, private sale and complex schemes with the housing association which manages around 28,000 homes across the North West of England, Yorkshire and the Midlands and is planning to build 4,000 new units by 2024.

The framework is divided into 21 lots with the architecture lot expected to be worth around £1 million in fees for each year of its duration. Up to three providers will be selected per lot and individual projects will be awarded through a series of mini competitions.

According to the brief: ‘YHG is a new generation of housing provider. With a pioneering, creative workforce, we are working efficiently and effectively to build as many quality houses as possible to play our part in solving the national housing crisis. Widely regarded for its expertise in regeneration, YHG prides itself on providing homes which help people to live independently and on enabling people to get on and off the property at different stages of their lives.

‘YHG seeks professional service providers to support its team in delivering the professional services set out in the specifications for projects as required, this will include for new developments and existing properties or anything else that might be required. The service provider(s) will be required to provide a customer focused service and show a commitment to providing an effective service that provides value for money to YHG and their customers, whether customers or leaseholders.’

YHG was set up in 2012 following a merger of Harvest Housing Group and Arena Housing Group. The organisation – which specialises in affordable homes to rent, PRS, sustainable regeneration, retirement solutions for older people and hostels for vulnerable people – has ambitious plans to deliver around 1,000 new homes a year between now and 2024.

Last year YHG’s board approved around £140 million worth of investment in new housing projects. Current projects in the development pipeline include the 31-storey Hive City Docks tower (pictured) in Liverpool featuring 278 apartments and designed by Brock Carmichael.

Alongside architecture other lots cover: utility works, arboriculture, ecological, highways, flood, acoustic, planning, geotechnical, cost consultant, engineer, landscape architecture, employers agent, project management, principle design, clerk of works, stock condition, mechanical and electrical, energy assessments, fire consultants, and building control services.

Bids for inclusion on the framework will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 16 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Your Housing Group

602 Aston Avenue

Birchwood

Warrington

WA3 6ZN

Email:

Tel: +44 1925592788