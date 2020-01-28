Competition: York city walls

City of York Council is recruiting a design team to maintain and repair its Grade I-listed city walls
The contract is divided into two lots – worth £500,000 each – with the first covering conservation architecture and the second involving conservation engineering. The winning architect will create a refreshed conservation management plan for the ruins which mostly date from the 13th and 14th centuries.
The team will also carry out a series of repairs and improvements to the Scheduled Ancient Monument which spans across the city and includes several landmark gates and other elements such as the Multangular Tower which was first built by Constantine the Great in 310–320 AD.
According to the brief: ‘Cared for by City of York Council, the City Walls (and St Mary’s Abbey Precinct Walls) are a major feature of the City of York’s historic environment and are well-used by residents of and visitors to, the city.
‘The Council retains a team of skilled stonemasons to carry out works on the walls and has committed £1 million to the conservation needs of the City Walls over the next 3 years. The authority wishes to award a contract, or two separate contracts, for the provision of heritage consultancy and conservation architecture services and conservation engineering services.’
York was founded by the Romans as the walled fortress of Eboracum in 71 AD. These walls were later demolished and rebuilt by Danes during the Nineteenth Century and the current structures – which survived demolition attempts in the Victorian era – date from the 13th and 14th centuries.
The latest project comes almost two years after ambitious plans by Hugh Broughton Architects to build a visitor centre at the base of the keep of Clifford’s Tower in York were abandoned. Last summer, local practice DC Architecture revealed plans for a Roman visitor attraction in York alongside more than 200 flats, a hotel and retail outlets.
Alison Brooks Architects defeated Stanton Williams; Purcell Architecture; Simpson and Brown; and Wilkinson Eyre to win a contest to masterplan the redevelopment of York Castle Museum one year ago. Earlier this month, a report in the Sunday Times claimed the city’s Allies and Morrison-masterplanned York Central could host a new home for the House of Lords.
The deadline for applications is midday, 11 March.
How to apply
View the contract notice for more information
Contact details
Chloe Wilcox
City of York Council
West Offices
Station Rise
York
YO1 6GA
Email: Chloe.Wilcox@york.gov.uk
Tel: +44 1904551307
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.