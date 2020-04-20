Competition: Xiaomeisha plot 03-01-02, Shenzhen

An open international contest has been launched for a new 12,730m 2 tourism complex within the coastal Xiaomeisha area of Shenzhen

The competition seeks proposals for a landmark new visitor and recreational centre on a prominent 9,755m2 plot within the popular resort district located around 28km east of central Shenzhen.

The project is backed by the Shenzhen SDG Xiaomeisha Investment and Development Company and the call for concepts comes just six months after London and Rotterdam-based MLA+ won a previous competition to re-masterplan the surrounding wider area.

According to the brief: ‘Xiaomeisha Area is located in the eastern golden coastline of Shenzhen, adjoining Dapeng New District on the east, Dameisha on the west, Maluan Mountain Country Park on the north and Dapeng Bay on the south. The Area is 28 kilometers away from Futian downtown area, boasting stunning mountains, lakes, beaches, reefs and other coastal resources. It is one of the seaside leisure and tourism attractions with natural beaches and being nearest to Shenzhen downtown area.

‘In the future, Xiaomeisha will build a world-class urban coastal tourism resort with extraordinary mountain and sea tourism resources based on the theme of “creating a delicate Xiaomeisha Town that embraces the sea.” As Plot 03-01-02 is located in the core of Xiaomeisha, an iconic and innovative architecture is essential for it to further improve Xiaomeisha’s popularity, so open selection is adopted for this Open Competition to call for far-sighted and innovative architectural concept schemes.’

Shenzhen is a major Pearl River Delta city, just north of Hong Kong. It grew rapidly following its designation as China’s first special economic zone in 1979 and has a population of around 11.9 million.

Earlier this month Shenzhen Municipality launched an international competition to design a 2.1 billion yuan (£240 million) natural history museum. In January, the client also announced a contest for a landmark new 167,000m² waterfront opera house on a 17.5ha site close to the Shenzhen Bay Bridge, which connects the mainland China settlement to Hong Kong.

The latest contest focusses on creating a new ‘tourist service centre’ on a prominent site within the popular Xiaomeisha seafront area which receives around two million visitors a year. Proposals for the site must be no taller than 25m and should include tourist facilities, a convention and exhibition space, and a multi-functional hall.

The plot is part of a wider competition-winning masterplan by MLA+ for the area which is currently dominated by several large car parks. MLA+ was chosen ahead of five rival bids to re-masterplan Xiaomeisha in October last year.

Applications should include three A3-sized boards featuring plans, elevations, sections, perspectives and diagrams along with 500 words of explanation. A 20-page ‘design brochure’ may also be submitted along with videos and models.

The overall winner will receive a RMB 80,000 (£9,000) prize and an additional design fee if the project is further developed. Five honourable mentions each worth RMB 30,000 (£3,400) will also be awarded.

The deadline for applications is 3pm local time on 15 May.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information

Contact details

Tel: +86 136 3160 0111

Email: