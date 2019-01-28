Competition: Woodside Pavilion, Birkenhead

An open international contest has been announced for a temporary £15,000 community structure in Birkenhead, Wirral

The Finsa Award contest – organised by building materials manufacturer Finsa UK – invites students and graduates from the past five years to draw up proposals for an eco-friendly and easy-to-assemble meeting place for the local community to host events.

Submissions will be expected to harness timber and other recycled materials to reduce the pavilion’s impact on the environment. The completed space will promote discussions between designers and the public and facilitate a series of artist collaborations and cultural events planned for 2019.

According to the brief: ‘Conceived as an informal, pop-up space, the purpose of the pavilion is to engage and offer dialogue and collaboration between groups of people who do not normally have the opportunity to meet with or collaborate with practical artists.

‘Coinciding with the Imagine Wirral year of Culture 2019, the pavilion will host between two and three weeks of programming run by artists from the local community, designed for children, teenagers and adults. Beyond offering a space to host workshops, talks and events, the aim of the project is to bring the local community together through architecture and design.’

Woodside is one of three working ferry terminals in Birkenhead. Located on the opposite side of the Mersey from Liverpool, the town of Birkenhead on the Wirral peninsula is a historically important centre of engineering innovation but has struggled with post-industrial decline over the past decades.

The area has been earmarked for a £4.3 billion residential and commercial-led regeneration lasting more than three decades. The first phase of the enormous Parkinson-masterplanned scheme – dubbed Wirral Waters – won planning permission in October.

The headquarters of the project backer – Finsa UK – is based locally and this is the third year the Spanish company has run an international design contest for buildings which harness timber in their design and construction.

The contest jury includes Paula Basnett of the Wirral Chamber of Commerce, alma-nac director Casper Rodgers and John Hyatt from Liverpool John Moores University.

The overall winner, to be announced on 15 May, will be invited to supervise the construction of their pavilion in time for the Imagine Wirral festival. CNC manufacturing tools and FINSA materials at reduced cost will be provided during construction.

The registration deadline is 28 February and submissions must be completed by 30 April.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: ifa@finsa.com