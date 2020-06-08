Competition: Woodside Community Sports Village

Watford Borough Council is recruiting a design team for a major upgrade of sports facilities at its Woodside Playing Fields

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £1.15 million contract will design and deliver an ambitious regeneration of the suburban site which currently hosts a leisure centre, boxing club, cricket pavilion, indoor bowls club, athletics stadium, sports pitches and a council maintenance depot.

The Woodside Community Sports Village project, planned to complete in 2022, will create a new hub complex on the western part of the site featuring cricket, football and boxing facilities along with a community café, changing rooms and a multi-purpose community hall. Additional play spaces and parking will also be delivered.

According to the brief: ‘Despite the strong role that the site currently plays in providing sports facilities for a variety of local clubs, there are a number of weaknesses with the condition of the existing buildings, how they are used and how they relate to each other. The site is characterised by a collection of different facilities operating in isolation, it lacks co-ordination and has no clear identity as a multi-sports hub.

‘The project represents a unique and exciting opportunity to develop a strategic sports site which not only meets the requirements of current, established sports users but also creates a new destination for the borough that provides new activities to attract new users and complement facilities run by other providers, including those currently provided on the site [such as the] Woodside Leisure Centre and Athletics Stadium.’

Watford is a major commercial and commuter hub north-west of London with a population of around 90,000 people. The latest competition comes just two months after Studio Egret West won a competition to design a landmark complex at Watford Business Park. In 2017, John Puttick Associates won a competition for a £2.2 million regeneration of Grade II-listed Watford Museum.

The latest project focuses on upgrades to the popular Woodside Playing Fields site which is home to the local Watford Harriers Athletics Club, Watford Town Cricket Club, Watford Boxing Club, Watford Youth Sports Football Club, and Watford Indoor Bowls Club.

An initial masterplan has already been completed by Gateshead-based South Green Landscape Architects. Bids for the design team role will be evaluated 65 per cent on quality and 35 per cent on cost.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 15 July.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

James Akinwale

Watford Borough Council

Town Hall

Watford

Hertfordshire

WD17 3EX

Email: james.akinwale@watford.gov.uk

Tel: +44 1923278373