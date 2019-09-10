Competition: Wolverhampton small sites phase 5

Wolverhampton City Council is seeking an architect for a series of small-scale residential schemes across the West Midlands settlement

The team chosen for the estimated £180,000 contract will work with the local authority and its arms length management organisation Wolverhampton Homes to draw up plans for new social and affordable rent units on 13 infill and garages sites.

The project, planned to complete in 2022, is the latest major housebuilding tender to be announced by the ambitious local authority which launched its infill residential programme in 2016. The latest phase will redevelop sites in the vicinity of Southall Road; Wolmer Road; Woodside; Townson Road; Simmons Road; Myatt Avenue; Park View Road; Cavendish Road; Batmans Hill Road; Elmdon Close; Marchant Road; Abingdon Road; and Howell Road.

According to the brief: ‘The client intends to bring forward 13 sites for residential development for which architectural, civil and structural, landscaping and principal design services will be required to progress the scheme to full planning consent stage initially.

‘Once full planning consent has been obtained, the client proposes that the successful architect will provide a reduced watching brief design services through to practical completion.

Wolverhampton, named after King Wulfhere of Mercia, is a major city 20km north-west of Birmingham and home to around 250,000 people. The latest contract comes five months after the council launched a search for an architect for new Passivhaus dwellings on three sites.

In 2016, Wolverhampton City Council’s arm’s length management organisation –Wolverhampton Homes – tendered for an architect to deliver up to 15 residential schemes on infill and former garage sites.

The deadline for applications is 4 October.





How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Wolverhampton City Council

Civic Centre

St Peters Square

Wolverhampton

WV1 1RL

Email: steve.haycox@wolverhampton.gov.uk