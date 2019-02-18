Competition: Winchester strategic place-making

The multidisciplinary team appointed to the single-supplier framework will help the Hampshire local authority deliver a range of major projects and public realm improvements.

The framework – valued at £2.5 million over its four-year lifetime – comes three years after the council abandoned long-running and contentious proposals by Allies and Morrison for the city centre Silver Hill area. A new supplementary planning document for the 4.5ha area by JTP and Snug Architects was adopted last summer.

In its brief, the council says it is looking to ‘procure the services of a strategic placemaking consultancy via a single supplier framework to provide a multidisciplinary set of services to help deliver the implementation of the council’s major projects and place strategy.

‘The consultancy will provide the council with advice in respect of emerging market trends, funder requirements and best practice in respect of delivery of complex, city centre regeneration projects. Services will include, but not be exclusive to, masterplanning, viability modelling, site assembly, compulsory purchase and business planning.’

Winchester is around 97km south-west of London and has a population of around 45,000 people. Two years ago, JTP was selected to create a new masterplan and supplementary planning document for Winchester city centre.

The appointment came after councillors voted to terminate a development agreement with TH Real Estate to build the mixed-use, retail-led Silver Hill scheme, which was first drawn up in 2009. The original scheme included 287 homes, 9,100m² of retail space and a bus station.

The team chosen for the latest commission will draw up a strategic placemaking strategy to assist the council in its plans to regenerate the city centre. The project is one of the latest to be tendered by the local authority which has ambitious plans to renew its central area.

LA Architects was selected to design a new £30 million leisure centre for the council and Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands also won an international search for an architect to redevelop land near Winchester station which won approval one year ago.

The deadline for applications is midday, 18 March.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

