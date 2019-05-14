Competition: Wiltshire Museum

The Devizes Assize Court Trust is recruiting a design team to create an £8 million home for the Wiltshire Museum

The architect-led team will repair, conserve and extend the Grade II*-listed former Assize Court on Northgate Street, which has been abandoned for more than three decades and is now on Historic England’s Buildings at Risk register.

The 1,346m² project will transform the Neoclassical landmark into a ‘world-class’ venue for the Wiltshire Museum which focuses on the archaeology, art, history and natural history of the ancient South West of England county.

In its brief, the newly created Devizes Assize Court Trust says it ‘aims to rescue and restore this fine building to an exemplary standard so that it will once again become an important part of the cultural and economic life of Devizes.

‘For the Wiltshire Museum, this will be a transformational project, matching the importance of its internationally significant designated collections with a world-class building to create a whole new visitor experience to engage and inspire a wider audience and to enhance enjoyment, education and learning.’

The museum, founded in 1853, is currently based inside a former grammar school and two Georgian houses on Devizes’ Long Street but the venue has limited access and has run out of storage space.

Major landmarks close to the TH Wyatt-designed 1835 Assize Court include the Kennet and Avon Canal connecting Reading to Bristol, the Grade II-listed Wadworth Brewery, and the former White Lion Pub.

The winning team must include an architect, cost consultant, structural engineer, and mechanical engineer. Bidders must hold employer’s liability insurance of £5 million, professional indemnity insurance of £2 million, and public liability insurance of £10 million.

Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is 10 June.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Colin Johns

The Devizes Assize Court Trust

c/o Greenwood Williams

1st Floor, Syms Building

Bumper Way

Bumper Farm

Chippenham

Wiltshire

SN14 6LH

Email: cj@bradfordonavon27.co.uk