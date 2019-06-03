Competition: William Sutton Prize 2019

Clarion Housing Group has once again launched an ideas contest for radical concepts to transform the lives of social housing residents featuring two prizes of £20,000 each

The competition, now in its second years, seeks ‘ground-breaking’ proposals for new concepts, services or ideas that could make a positive social impact on an existing community. It is open to English organisations and all UK individuals aged over 18.

The two awards – the William Sutton Prize for Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation and William Sutton Prize for Excellence in Social Housing Design and Placemaking – are named after Clarion Housing Group’s founder, a Victorian entrepreneur who bequeathed his fortune to providing public housing.

Last year’s inaugural award was won by the all-women VeloCity team (pictured) – featuring Jennifer Ross (Tibbalds), Sarah Featherstone (Featherstone Young), Kay Hughes (Khaa), Petra Marko (Marko and Placemakers), Annalie Riches (Mikhail Riches) and Judith Sykes (Expedition Engineering).

Marko said: ‘Thanks to winning the William Sutton Prize, we’ve been able to bring our VeloCity vision closer to reality, meeting experts and visiting projects as part of our research phase.

‘The backing of Clarion Housing Group has helped us immensely in the process of building partnerships with potential clients and gave us a lot of insight into enabling development, as well as supporting and encouraging us along the way.’

Clarion’s director of governance and compliance Clare Miller said: ‘William Sutton’s legacy was to transform lives and communities and we believe this Prize can help do the same.

‘It is very rewarding to see the difference already being made by our inaugural winners and I am looking forward to supporting more innovative social entrepreneurs this year.’

Clarion Housing Group was formed three years ago following a merger of Circle Housing Group and Affinity Sutton which was founded after Sutton’s death in 1900. The housing association is today the largest in the UK, managing 125,000 homes across 170 local authorities.

Sutton was born in the City of London in 1833 and created Sutton Carriers, the country’s first door-to-door parcel service. He bequeathed his entire fortune to a range of charitable projects including providing much-needed public housing across the capital.

The two awards celebrate excellence in social entrepreneurship and social housing design. The first prize focuses on concepts, services or products intended to make a positive social impact on a community while the second seeks a ‘ground-breaking’ concept for the benefit of social housing residents or a mixed-tenure community.

Judges include Miller, Academy of Urbanism director Biljana Savic, Social Enterprise UK chief executive Peter Holbrook, and Peter Fortune, Clarion Housing Association Board member and deputy leader of the London Borough of Bromley. The winners of each category will receive £20,000 to further develop their concept or idea that will benefit a community.

The deadline for applications midday, 31 July.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information