Competition: Wien Holding-Arena, Vienna

The anonymous two-stage competition seeks ‘attractive and striking’ proposals for a new 20,000-capacity venue which will supersede the Austrian capital’s existing Roland Rainer-designed 1958 Wiener Stadthalle which is considered no longer fit for purpose.

The Wien Holding-Arena project, planned to complete in 2025, will transform the 45,000m² site of a former slaughterhouse within the city’s Neu Marx regeneration zone (pictured) in the 3rd district of Landstrasse. Once complete the hall will be the third largest in Europe after Populous’ O2 Arena in London and the Peter Böhm-designed Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

Peter Hanke, city councillor for finance and economy said: ‘With the Wien Holding-Arena, we are giving a big boost to the development of this area. The new arena will be the heart of Neu Marx. We invite the best architectural firms from Austria and internationally to contribute their ideas.

‘We are looking for the best designs for a technically and ecologically up-to-date multifunctional arena that will be one of the top locations in Europe. We assume that with the new Vienna Holding Arena and the further developments for complementary uses in the environment can trigger a strong surge in investment in the entire urban development area of Neu Marx, which will correspond to around another billion euros over the next ten years.’

Kurt Gollowitzer, chief executive of Wien Holding, said: ‘We want an arena that makes every visit an experience and at the same time offers optimal production conditions for the organizers. Because the success of an arena largely depends on its quality of experience, the functionality and flexibility of the building and its (technical) equipment, as well as the economic efficiency in operation.

‘In addition, the new arena will meet the highest security standards, accessibility criteria and new digital technologies. And we also want to set an example in terms of sustainability at the new arena, especially with regard to energy efficiency and climate-related aspects. We want to realize all of this in an attractive architectural quality.’

Vienna is Austria’s largest city and home to around 1.8 million people. Recent developments by UK architects within the wider city include David Chipperfield Architects 2011 Peek & Cloppenburg Flagship Store and the University of Economics Vienna’s Library and Learning Centre by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The new arena will be constructed within Vienna’s emerging Neu Marx regeneration zone which hosts around 100 new media, creative and scientific companies employing more than 7,000 people. The area is already home to the Marx Halle events complex which was originally designed by Rudolf Frey as a cattle market in the Nineteenth Century.

Judges for the Wien Holding-Arena contest will include local architect Marie Therese Harnoncourt, Markus Penell from Ortner & Ortner Baukunst in Berlin, and Murat Tabanlioglu of Istanbul-based Tabanlioglu Architects. Ten shortlisted teams will be invited to proceed to the second, design phase in May and an overall winner will be announced in the autumn.

The competition language is German and the deadline for applications is 4pm local time on 14 April.

How to apply

View the competition website for more information

Contact details

Email: office@next-pm.at