Competition: Whipps Cross Hospital

The team will create an outline business case for a new 80,000m² hospital to replace existing facilities on the sprawling 17.8ha Victorian campus, which is considered no longer fit for use and has one of the largest maintenance backlogs in the country.

The appointed consultants will draw up a design brief, RIBA Stage 2 designs, phasing and decant strategy, land disposal strategy and achieve outline planning consent before recruiting and managing an architect-led multidisciplinary team to complete the project. A strategic outline case for the project – drawn up by Currie & Brown, IBI and Allies and Morrison – is due to be approved by the trust early this year.

In its brief, the trust says: ‘The redevelopment of Whipps Cross is far more than merely the rebuilding of a hospital. Our vision sees the establishment of an integrated health, social care and health and wellbeing campus, which has the potential to bring together a collection of connected services, teams and supporting infrastructure, including housing, leisure and culture, to provide holistic care and wellbeing to the local population designed around their needs.

‘The redeveloped hospital would continue to provide a core set of emergency, secondary care and specialist services. The redevelopment will also provide the opportunity to support the delivery of integrated health and social care services on the site with connected social care teams and the site will also be home to a number of community and mental health services delivered by our partners.’

Whipps Cross Hospital was originally created as an infirmary for a late 19th-century workhouse and later used to treat First World War soldiers. Around 43 per cent of the buildings on the site pre-date the foundation of the NHS.

The latest project will upgrade healthcare facilities on the site, which suffers from various safety, accessibility and operational shortcomings. Under the redevelopment plans, parts of the site will be made available for new community health and care facilities as well as around 1,000 new homes.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price. The deadline for applications is midday, 9 March.

