Competition: Weston Favell Health and Wellbeing Hub

Northampton Borough Council is seeking a design team for a new mixed-use development featuring housing, health and leisure facilities

The team selected for the estimated £90,000 contract will carry out a feasibility study exploring options for creating a new health and wellbeing hub on underused land in Northampton’s Weston Favell suburb.

Alongside key worker affordable housing, the project will deliver new GP surgeries, mental health services, child health services, a dental clinic, pharmacy and other treatment areas along with a library, cinema, community police station, swimming pool, sports hall, gym, and adult social day care centre.

According to the brief: ‘One of the priority projects identified by Northampton Borough Council is the creation of a Health and Wellbeing Hub in Weston Favell. This project proposes to bring forward 3.8 hectares of under-utilised public sector buildings and land at Weston Favell for the delivery of a new Health and Wellbeing Hub and enable the regeneration of surplus land for housing and mixed use.

‘The housing will include affordable housing and potentially key worker housing for health/social care staff. The project may include public realm and transport improvements. The hub facility will offer a range of facilities, as well as providing the opportunity to regenerate vacant land for housing and mixed use.’

Northampton is a large historic market town of around 220,000 inhabitants located approximately 97 km north-west of London. Weston Favell is a large suburb which was created during the 1970s by the construction of a series of housing estates between the A45 and River Nene.

Issues within the local area include – which is expected to see its population increase by 23.2 per cent by 2025 – include lower than average life expectancy and higher than average rates of premature cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory disease death.

The latest project is a pilot to see how existing service requirements can be brought together in a single site with the cooperation of various different organisations. Key aims include integrating

primary care, social care, mental health and health and wellbeing services; reducing running costs; creating a sense of pride in the local area; and providing new social spaces.

Bids will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 14 February.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Daryl Read

Northampton Borough Council

One Angel Square

Angel Street

Northampton

NN1 1ED

Email: contracts@milton-keynes.gov.uk