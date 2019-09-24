Competition: West Norwood Cemetery

Lambeth Council is seeking an architect to regenerate its Grade II*-listed West Norwood Cemetery in south London

The winner of the estimated £445,000 contract will restore 16 Heritage-at-Risk monuments across the 16ha green space and create a new visitor centre on the ground floor of an existing entrance lodge building.

The £6.7 million project, planned to complete in 2021, will also convert the Neo Classical-style St Stephen’s Chapel for community use, create new signage and public furniture throughout the site, and restore the historic landscape. Existing plans have been completed by Harrison Design Development, Conisbee and Donald Insall Associates, and the winning team will deliver the scheme from RIBA Stage 4 through to completion.

According to the brief: ‘West Norwood Cemetery was designed by Sir William Tite and is one of the finest cemetery designs of the early Victorian period. Tite’s architectural style for the cemetery was Gothic, pioneering the automatic choice of architectural style for the Victorian funerary era.

‘The aim of the capital works project is the restoration and enhancement of the designed landscape and existing buildings and to celebrate its heritage and better accommodate the needs of cemetery users with more facilities in the setting of the restored site.’

First opened in 1836, the historic facility is one of London’s Magnificent Seven cemeteries and is the resting place of several wealthy and influential Victorians.

Designed by architect William Tite, the Gothic Revival-style graveyard contains a total of 69 Grade II* and II-listed memorials and structures.

Notable people buried at West Norwood include news agency founder Julius de Reuters, sugar magnate Henry Tate, architect William Burges and pottery manufacturer Henry Doulton.

The new facilities will focus on the site’s history and the lives of the people buried there. The project has received a Round 2 grant from the National Lottery ‘Parks for People’ Heritage Fund.

The winning team will be expected to feature a conservation architect, landscape architect, civil engineer, and mechanical and electrical engineer.

An interpretation specialist and quantity surveyor will be appointed separately.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 17 October.



How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Carole Ferguson

London Borough of Lambeth

Town Hall

Brixton Hill

London

SW2 1RW

Tel: +44 2079261000

Email: cferguson@lambeth.gov.uk