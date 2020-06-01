Competition: West Kentish Town Estate

The team selected for the estimated £5.5 million contract will create a masterplan for 880 new homes and new commercial and community spaces on the site of the 1964 estate where residents voted ‘overwhelmingly’ in favour of a comprehensive redevelopment in March.

The project is based on the most interventionist of three options – covering infill, partial redevelopment, and full regeneration – drawn up by PRP in a feasibility study. An architect will be procured separately to work alongside the masterplanner to design and deliver the scheme’s first £20 million phase featuring 50 homes.

According to the brief: ‘The London Borough of Camden is seeking to award a contract for the provision of an urban design or masterplanning and multi-disciplinary services for the regeneration of the West Kentish Town Estate. The task will be to prepare a masterplan for the whole project to RIBA Work Stage 2 and to support the activities of a separately appointed architect to deliver the detailed phase one design.

‘Both of these elements will be combined to become a single hybrid planning application which will be submitted by the appointed team. The site represents a key redevelopment opportunity and the council is seeking to deliver a high-quality scheme comprising up to 880 new homes together with some commercial space. The scheme will provide a challenging opportunity to improve the quality of the local neighbourhood.’

The West Kentish Town Estate on Grafton Road features 316 homes in a mix of three and four storey blocks. The estate was constructed in the 1960s using a concrete prefabricated panel system and is now showing signs of structural deterioration along with drainage issues and problems with bathrooms, kitchens and internal electrics – according to the council.

The regeneration is expected to re-provide the site’s existing council homes and include a minimum of 40 per cent affordable for the new units. The scheme will also provide homes for private sale to cross-subsidize the affordable elements, a key mechanism used across Camden’s borough-wide Community Investment Programme.

PRP has been working with the council since June 2018 to draw up early masterplan ideas for how the estate could be redeveloped. Concept designs revealed a series of mid-rise blocks and mews streets.

The project is latest to emerge from the council’s ongoing Community Investment. Other schemes in the programme have included the regeneration of Gordon Benson and Alan Forsyth’s Maiden Lane Estate in King’s Cross, also overseen by PRP, and Bacton Low Rise by Karakusevic Carson Architects in Gospel Oak.

Bidders for the latest contract must hold a minimum annual turnover of £5.25 million. Applications will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on price.

The deadline for applications is 3 July.

Contact details

Roopam Bhachu

Camden Council

5 Pancras Square

London

N1C 4AG

Tel: +44 02079746384

Email: