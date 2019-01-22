Competition: Welwyn Hatfield framework

Teams chosen for the three-year framework will have the opportunity to work on a range of commercial, residential, mixed-Use, landscape and public realm, leisure, and community projects across the large Hertfordshire district containing Welwyn Garden City.

The agreement will run from 2019 to 2022 and is divided into four lots covering corporate projects valued less than £1 million, corporate projects valued about £1 million, residential projects below £1 million, and residential projects valued above £1 million.

According to the brief: ‘Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is seeking suitably qualified and experienced architectural practices to undertake work on behalf of the council. The contract will also be available to wholly owned council companies to call off and also other departments of the council

‘Bidders may only bid for one of the corporate lots and one of the housing lots (i.e. the maximum number of lots a bidder can bid for is 2 lots, either lot 1 or 2 and either lot 3 or 4), but does not have to bid for both the corporate and housing lots.’

Located around 32 km north of central London, Welwyn was the second garden city settlement built in the UK. The neighboring historic settlement of Hatfield was also redeveloped as a new town in the 1940s.

Garden cities were conceived by architect Ebenezer Howard, who set out plans for self-sufficient garden cities ringed by agricultural belts in 1898. Architect Raymond Unwin and his partner Barry Parker won the competition to lay out the first, Letchworth, in 1904.

The latest framework will cover a range of projects for the local authority which is planning to deliver 600 new homes by 2023 through a range of infill, new build and regeneration schemes valued between £2 million and £20 million.

The council’s estates team and premises team may also allocate projects to teams on the framework. Applications to the framework will be evaluated 50 per cent on quality and 50 per cent on cost.

Individual projects will be allocated to members of the framework either through direct awards or mini-competitions featuring a 70 per cent quality, 30 per cent cost evaluation criteria.

The deadline for applications is 12noon on 22 February.

