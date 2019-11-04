Competition: Welsh Presbyterian Church, Liverpool

The multidisciplinary team selected for the estimated £555,000 contract will oversee RIBA Stages 0 to 7 for the transformation of the Grade II-listed Gothic-style landmark into a new environmental centre for children, families and the local community.

The project, supported by the Merseyside Building and Preservation Trust (MBPT) and planned to complete in 2022, will restore and convert the 1867 former church which was abandoned in the 1980s and is now in a very poor state of repair.

According to the brief: ‘KIND and MBPT are collaborating to redevelop the former Welsh Presbyterian Church on a project to transform the existing Church and adjoining land to provide a thriving, well used and green children/family/community base which will be a centre for learning and excellence based around the principles of environmental awareness.

‘MBPT acquired the church in 2013 and KIND has recently been awarded a development phase grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) to progress the development phase of the project with the aim of securing further funding for the delivery phase. The building has suffered from serious neglect under previous owners and is now considered to be at risk.’

Known locally as the ‘Toxteth Cathedral’ – the William and George Audsley-designed complex was an important focal point for Liverpool’s Welsh community up until its closure in the 1980s and subsequent deterioration. It is now one of the most significant at risk buildings within the city.

The latest project will transform the ruined structure and its former Sunday school into a new satellite base of the KIND charity which has been based inside the former Liverpool City Farm for the past 25 years and provides support to local poor and disadvantaged young people.

The building – located on Upper Hill Street a short distance from the William and George Audsley-designed Old Hebrew Congregation Synagogue – was recently purchased MBPT which is also promoting the restoration of several other key historic Liverpool buildings including the Grade II*-listed Wellington Rooms.

The team selected for the current commission will transform the Welsh Presbyterian Church into a new home for KIND’s Social Environmental Education Development (SEED) centre initiative. Once complete, the building will feature flexible engagement spaces and a small heritage centre.

An initial design report was completed by local firm Chambers Architecture Conservation last year. The winning team will be expected to feature an architect, principal designer, landscape architect, structural engineer, mechanical and electrical engineer, BIM manager, and any other specialists deemed necessary by the bidding team.

Applications will be evaluated 70 per cent on quality and 30 per cent on cost. The deadline for expressions of interest is 12noon on 2 December.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Niche Procurement

KIND

19 Back Canning Street

Liverpool

L8 7PB

Email: nicheprocurement@gmail.com