Competition: Waterside Youth Centre, Derry

Northern Ireland’s Education Authority is recruiting a design team for £2 million rebuild of the Waterside Youth Centre in Derry

The project manager-led integrated consultant team selected for the estimated £200,000 contract will create a new 1,000m² youth complex on the site of the existing Waterside Youth Centre and Youth Office (pictured) on Dungiven Road which is due to be demolished.

The scheme, planned to complete in 2021, will feature a sports hall, reception, multi-purpose games room, lounge, multimedia room, conference room, toilets, kitchen, youth resource room, breakout space and several offices. External landscaping will also be required.

According to the brief, the project will ‘provide a new-build accommodation for Waterside Youth Centre and Derry Youth Office on the existing site has shared entrance with Good Shepherd Primary School off Dungiven Road, Derry.

‘As a consequence of the inevitable disruption caused by new build on the existing site, it is anticipated that the works would require to be phased over the contract period. It is anticipated that the demolition, construction and phasing period will take 15 months. It is anticipated that the Youth Centre and Youth offices will remain open during the construction period as this will entail a phasing operation.’

Derry is Northern Ireland‘s second largest city, with 85,000 inhabitants. In April, Hamilton Architects was selected to design a landmark £1.1 million visitor information centre inside a former Ulster Bank premises in Waterloo Place overlooking the city’s historic walls.

The latest project is located around 0.7km south-west of Wilkinson Eyre’s 2011 Peace Bridge connecting the east and west banks of the River Foyle. Todd Architects was selected for a new £8 million maritime museum and archive nearby in 2015.

The winning team will be expected provide project management, architectural, quantity surveying, structural, services engineering, civil and structural services for the entire project covering RIBA Stages 0-to-7.

The deadline for applications is 3pm on 30 January.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Chris Spratt

Education Authority NI

40 Academy Street

Belfast

BT1 2NQ

Email: chris.spratt@eani.org.uk