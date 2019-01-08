Competition: Warsash Maritime Academy, Solent University

Solent University is recruiting an architect for a major £16.5 million reconfiguration of its Warsash Maritime Academy campus near Southampton

Working in a watching brief capacity, the team chosen for the contract will oversee plans to upgrade and separate the lower half of the site from the upper half of the site which hosted a range of Merchant Navy cadet, officer and leadership courses now relocated to Southampton city centre.

The project will create a new pool building and fire building on the historic maritime training campus overlooking the River Hamble. The upgrades will consolidate the lower part of the site which will continue to provide fire school, maritime safety, offshore, first aid, and seamanship courses. A reduced £7.5 million programme may be delivered subject to funding availability.

According to the brief: ‘Project management, quantity surveying and principal designer consultants have been appointed and will be retained by the university. Design consultants have been appointed to develop the scope of the requirements of the project. The main contractor is in the process of being selected using an OJEU compliant competitive tender route to provide a two stage design and build project in compliance with the JCT Design and Build Contract 2016 with amendments.

‘The consultant is to provide watching brief services to oversee and monitor the completion of the design and construction of the works and is to maintain open dialogue with the contractor’s design team, the client’s QS, PM and PD to ensure that the project is designed and delivered to the university’s requirements and within the approved budget.’

Solent University was founded in 2005 following the merger of Southampton University of Art, the University of Technology and the University of Nautical Studies at Warsash and today hosts 11,000 students.

The Warsash Maritime Academy was established in 1902 and today provides education, training and consultancy to the commercial shipping and off-shore oil industries.

The latest project is part of plans to modernise the campus and relocate a variety of its courses to Southampton City Centre. The remaining site overlooking the River Hamble will be consolidated and modernised.

Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost. The deadline for applications is 12noon on 4 February.

How to apply

View the contract notice for more information

Contact details

Gareth Jones

Solent University

East Park Terrace

Southampton

SO14 0YN

Telephone: +44 2382013872

Email: gareth.jones@solent.ac.uk