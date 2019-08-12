Competition: WAF Architecture Drawing Prize 2019

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) is accepting entries for its third annual drawing prize

Open to architects, designers and students, the anonymous competition seeks high-quality submissions in four separate categories: hand-drawings, hybrid drawings, digital still images, and working details. Supporters include Make Architects, Sir John Soane’s Museum and William Hare Group.

All finalists will feature in an exhibition at the Sir John Soane’s Museum in London in January and the overall winners of the 2019 Architecture Drawing Prize will each receive a delegate pass, gala dinner tickets and two nights in a hotel during the World Architecture Festival in Amsterdam from 4 to 6 December.

Owen Hopkins, senior curator of exhibitions and education at Sir John Soane’s Museum, said: ‘Drawing in architecture is undergoing a renaissance as practitioners seek new modes of representation beyond the confines of the slick hyper-realistic render.

‘In this new guise, drawing is emerging as a vital tool in developing architectural ideas and disseminating them online or in print. Now in its third year, the Architecture Drawing Prize celebrates the renewed importance of drawing and the diversity of approaches that define it.’

WAF curator Jeremy Melvin said: ‘Drawing has long been the practice that differentiates architecture from all other practical ways of making buildings.

‘When informed by rigour and intelligence, it remains one of the most important ways of inventing and representing architectural ideas – and making them discussable. The drawing prize is an integral and vital part of WAF’s mission.’

Ken Shuttleworth, founder of Make, said: ‘The events around the prize have been essential in encouraging architects to think about how they will present their work in the future, and not only by embracing new technologies, but also through treasuring more traditional methods of representation.’

The Architecture Drawing Prize was founded in 2016 and is now in its third year. Entries are judged on technical skill, success in communicating a design idea, originality, quality of drawing, and architectural proposition.

The second annual Architecture Drawing Prize in 2018 went to Li Han, one of the founding partners of Drawing Architecture Studio in Beijing, for his work entitled ‘The Samsara of Building No. 42 on Dirty Street’.

The winner of the inaugural prize in 2017 went to Jerome Xin Hao Ng for ‘Momento Mori: a Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng’, which was praised for its technical skill and the way in which it demonstrates the settings for multi-generation social interaction.

This years judges include Hopkins, Melvin, Shuttleworth, Narinder Sagoo of Foster + Partners and the artists Ben Langlands and Nikki Bell of Langlands and Bell.

The deadline for applications is 27 September and the winners and shortlist will be announced in October.

How to apply

Visit the competition website for more information